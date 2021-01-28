WINCHESTER — Construction of the replacement Millwood Pike (U.S. 17/50/522) bridge over Interstate 81’s exit 313 in Frederick County is expected to start in 2024, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday during a virtual public hearing on the project’s design.
About 40 members of the public participated in the hearing’s first hour. The presentation was repeated during the second hour.
David Robinson, VDOT project manager, said VDOT will do what it can to reduce the project’s impact on traffic and adjacent properties.
The heavily traveled Millwood Pike bridge east of Winchester is slated for replacement because the existing seven-lane structure, which was built in 1964, is reaching the end of its service life.
According to Robinson, the bridge’s “neck” is showing signs of deterioration, and the structure’s concrete has been weakened by deicing chemicals.
The $38.3 million replacement bridge is slated to be built just north of the current bridge location. It will have nine lanes. On both ends of the bridge, Millwood Pike will be reconstructed to tie into the new bridge location.
Robinson explained that the new bridge is being built north of the existing structure to minimize traffic disruptions. The existing bridge will remain available for use while the new bridge is being built. Pedestrian traffic will be allowed as much as possible on the existing bridge, but it will be prohibited in the construction zone.
He said no businesses, residences or nonprofit organizations will be displaced by the project, but one Shenandoah University building will need a new entrance.
The new bridge will be designed to serve 30,000 more vehicles per day. Current average daily traffic across the bridge is 32,000 vehicles per day, though that number is projected to be 61,200 by 2045. It will improve traffic operations by extending auxiliary-lane and turn lanes, upgrading traffic signals, and adding a shared-use path along the north side of Millwood Pike, beginning on the western side at Abrams Creek, extending across the new bridge to the Front Royal Pike intersection on the eastern side of the project.
VDOT plans to finalize designs for the project this year. In the summer of 2023, VDOT will focus on right of way acquisition. In winter of 2023, VDOT will begin the bidding process and award a construction contract.
For more information about the project, visit https://www.virginiadot.org/MillwoodPikeBridge or watch this YouTube video at https://youtu.be/aurA7T94emU.
Public comments on the project will be accepted by VDOT through Feb. 4. People who want to ask questions or provide input can do so by:
Calling 540-332-7848 and leaving a voicemail. The message will be transcribed and placed into the hearing transcript. The phone line voicemail will be available through Feb. 4.
Using the ArcGIS Survey123, which can be accessed through the web project page: https://www.virginiadot.org/MillwoodPikeBridge This survey will be live online through Feb. 4.
Emailing david.robinson@vdot.virginia.gov
Writing David Robinson, P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.
