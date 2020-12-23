WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is going the extra mile to make sure state residents are kept up-to-date about planned improvements to the Interstate 81 corridor.
The first in a series of videos, podcasts and newsletters with information about Improve81, a $2 billion capital improvement program for the 325-mile portion of I-81 in Virginia, are now available from the News and Multimedia section of improve81.org.
The initial video and podcast both focus on upcoming improvements to the Troutville rest area along I-81 South near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County.
Future videos and podcasts will highlight other capital projects and operational improvements along the interstate.
The “81 Insider” newsletter contains articles, interviews and photos about current and upcoming projects, and profiles the people involved with the improvements.
The newsletter will be distributed several times a year, and you can sign up for email delivery of future issues at improve81.org.
VDOT’s I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is a $2 billion package of targeted upgrades funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam in spring 2019.
Locally, projects include plans to widen I-81 North and South to three lanes between exits 313 and 317, extend the acceleration lane onto the interstate at the truck weigh station on I-81 North at mile marker 304, and add more message boards and cameras along Frederick County’s portion of the interstate.
