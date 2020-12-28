BERRYVILLE — Two Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) district offices are involved in determining safety improvements needed at a busy intersection in eastern Clarke County.
VDOT's Staunton and Northern Virginia districts held a joint meeting earlier this month to discuss traffic and pedestrian issues at the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road). The intersection is on the mountain near the Loudoun County line, hence participation by the Staunton District, which serves Clarke County, and the Northern Virginia District, which serves Loudoun.
Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss recently declared that traffic problems at the intersection have reached a crisis level.
According to county officials, heavy traffic and speeding along Va. 7 makes it hard for Appalachian Trail hikers to cross the four-lane, divided highway. The traffic hinders vehicles turning from Route 601 onto the highway. Backups — largely attributed to Bear Chase Brewing Co. customers — frequently occur on Route 601 near the intersection, especially on weekends. Also, customers of the brewery illegally park on the roadside and wherever they can, apparently because its parking lot can’t accommodate all their vehicles.
The brewery is in Loudoun County.
Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies attended the meeting. He estimated that more than a dozen people were there. Most were VDOT representatives, he said.
Initial discussions began, Boies said, to identify both short-term and long-term solutions to traffic problems at the intersection.
A potential short-term solution under consideration is expanding current parking areas for the trail. A survey crew already is scheduled to survey the lots, a report provided by VDOT officials shows.
Officials from both VDOT districts intend to meet monthly, starting in February. In the coming months, they aim to collect more traffic and pedestrian data they think is needed to develop longer-term solutions.
Also, the Northern Virginia District is considering trying to obtain funding to lengthen the westbound left turn lane on Va. 7 next spring or summer, the report shows.
"We are hopeful that some improvements can be made" in the future, Boies said of Clarke officials.
