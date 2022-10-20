BERRYVILLE — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) engineers are doing a thorough study of the Millwood area to find ways of improving traffic flow there.
Recommendations should be available within 60-90 days, Ed Carter, chief administrator at VDOT's Edinburg regional office, told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
In the meantime, a speed monitoring sign is being placed at alternating locations in Millwood in hopes of slowing vehicles, Carter said.
VDOT officials recently met with residents, as well as some of the supervisors and Clarke County Sheriff's Office administrators, to discuss their concerns about traffic in the hilly, unincorporated village.
The meeting was in response to residents' complaints during recent monthly supervisors sessions. The complaints focused largely on speeding and short sight distances on narrow highways, especially Millwood Road (Route 723) and Bishop Meade Road (Route 255).
At Tuesday afternoon's session, resident Michael O'Donnell said there's no shortage of speed limit signs along the routes. The problem, he said, is just "which ones you (choose to) follow."
According to O'Donnell's analysis, the stretch of Bishop Meade between U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) and Briggs Road (Route 617) is only about 3.8 miles long. Yet there are five posted changes of speed headed north and four posted changes heading south.
The roughly 4.2-mile stretch of Millwood Road between U.S. 50 and Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) is similar. There are eight posted speed changes headed east and six headed west, O'Donnell said.
Speed limits vary between 25 mph and 45 mph along both stretches, his analysis shows.
"The number of changes causes confusion," said O'Donnell.
However, there's a two-mile portion of the Bishop Meade stretch, and a 1½-mile portion of the Millwood Road stretch, before the speed limit goes below 45 mph, he pointed out.
"This implies a de facto limit of 45 mph," he said.
O'Donnell's analysis mentioned various "near misses" — occasions in which vehicles almost crashed — in the Millwood area. It also noted that a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Oct. 1.
He predicted it won't be the last such accident.
Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss, the board's chairman, complemented O'Donnell on his research.
In another matter, Carter told the board that VDOT aims to get a contractor's cost estimate for repairing a hazardous spot along Morgan Mill Road (Route 605).
He didn't identify the exact location. He said, though, that Morgan Mill is "a dog of a road" to maintain because of its slopes and frequent washouts during rain.
The repairs are targeted to be done before winter, Carter added.
