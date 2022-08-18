BERRYVILLE — Various measures have been taken to improve traffic safety along Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and more are in the works.
Even more can be done if enough money can be obtained, a Virginia Department of Transportation official told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, there are not big pots of discretionary money we can use" toward improvements, said Matt Smith, assistant resident engineer at VDOT's Edinburg office.
And, VDOT's Staunton District — which Clarke County is in — must compete with other districts for dollars the state and federal governments make available for transportation projects, Smith said.
Smith outlined to the supervisors what's been done, what's planned and what could be done to the highway.
His presentation came a month after the board adopted a resolution to seek Smart Scale funds to improve traffic flow in the vicinity of a congested crossroads on Blue Ridge Mountain.
Supervisors frequently have discussed the intersection of Va. 7 and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road/Raven Rocks Road). They've said that speeding and heavy traffic hinders Appalachian Trail hikers trying to cross Va. 7 near the intersection, as well as drivers making left turns to and from Route 601. They've also said that, especially on weekends, traffic backs up along narrow Route 601, largely because of customers of a popular brewery on that road.
Smart Scale is a state program ranking proposed highway projects for funding consideration. Factors influencing rankings include how much the projects would improve traffic safety, reduce congestion and improve economic development efforts.
Despite their focus on that intersection, officials maintain all of Route 7 in Clarke County is a problem, due largely to a high volume of speeding. The highway is heavily used by commuters between Winchester and the Washington area.
Already, edge lines along Va. 7 have been widened by two inches. Double yellow center line extensions and 24-inch stop bars have been painted at approaches to Va. 7 along 20 secondary roads, plus in three crossovers along the highway. Optical speed bars — designed to heighten drivers' perception of speed so they slow down — have been placed along westbound Va. 7 near the Shepherds Mill Road (Route 612) intersection. That crossroads is considered particularly dangerous because of nearby small hills restricting sight distances.
Flashing lights have been installed along Va. 7 near Route 601 to warn drivers of the approaching intersection. Signs alerting drivers to other intersections have been installed at various locations along the highway. Also, high-visibility back plates have been installed on signals at Va. 7's intersections with Route 632 (Crums Church Road/Triple J Road) and Va. 7 Business (East and West Main streets in Berryville), according to Smith.
Planned improvements
Before the end of this year, rumble strips will be installed along portions of westbound Va. 7 from Route 612 to Va. 7 Business East and from Va. 7 Business West to the Frederick County line.
Plans are to widen the paved shoulders, install rumble strips and upgrade the guardrail along Va. 7 from Va. 7 Business to the Shenandoah River bridge. The project is expected to begin after funds for it become available next March.
Funding for similar work along the highway section between the bridge and the Loudoun County line is anticipated to become available in December 2024, Smith said.
A project planned for the Route 632 intersection will enable signals to detect approaching vehicles at longer distances. That will result in longer "green time" along Va. 7, which could result in fewer rear-end collisions and vehicles running red lights, Smith said. It's expected that funding to do the project will become available next April, he said.
By this fall, signs are to be installed beside Va. 7's westbound lanes near Route 604 (Ebenezer Road), alerting drivers to an approaching curve, he added.
Maybe someday?
Improvements that VDOT recommends for Va. 7, if money for them can be obtained, include:
• Widening shoulders along both the eastbound and westbound lanes east of Berryville to the Frederick County line.
• Modifying the Route 612 crossover to prevent southbound vehicles from turning left onto Va. 7 eastbound.
• Increasing the sight distance to the east for the southbound approach of Route 612 to Va. 7.
• Extending the westbound right turn lane at Route 604.
• Widening and extending the westbound right turn lane onto Route 612.
• Extending the westbound left turn lanes at Valley Springs Lane and Route 679 (Pine Grove Road/Longwood Lane).
"If there's a pot of money we'd (the county) score better on than you (VDOT) ... we're willing to make the application," County Administrator Chris Boies told Smith.
Smith didn't object to that, if the county somehow can find a pot at the end of its rainbow, so to speak."You can apply, but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll get awarded" any money, he emphasized.
