The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 is closed at the bridge over the Winchester & Western Railroad at mile marker 317.3 in Frederick County, according to a media release from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The location is just south of exit 317 (U.S. 11) in the Winchester area. The exit 317 on-ramp from U.S. 11 (Martinsburg Pike) onto southbound I-81 is also closed.
These closures are due to emergency repairs to the southbound I-81 bridge over the railroad. Contractors are expected to work on repairs through the afternoon and into the nighttime hours of Friday. All work is weather permitting.
U.S. 11 motorists who need to access southbound I-81 can take U.S. 11 south to Va. 37 (the Winchester bypass) and travel south for about nine miles to the I-81 exit 310 interchange. Southbound I-81 motorists can also use this route to avoid congestion due to the bridge work.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Obtain traffic alerts and traveler information by dialing 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org.
