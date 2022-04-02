A series of brief closures are scheduled for Monday on southbound Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.
The closures will allow contractors to unload steel girders for the Opequon Creek bridge replacement project just south of Parkins Mill Road (Route 644). Traffic stoppages are expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with each one lasting for approximately 15 minutes. Southbound Front Royal Pike motorists can expect traffic delays and may wish to consider using alternate routes.
Front Royal Pike in the area of the Opequon Creek bridge has been limited to a single lane northbound and southbound since October. Median-crossover lanes allow both directions of traffic to use the northbound bridge while contractors for VDOT replace the southbound span. A barrier separates northbound and southbound drivers, and the work zone speed limit is 45 miles an hour.
The new bridge is being constructed in approximately the same location as the current bridge, but will be slightly higher and wider. The roadway approaches will be widened and new guardrail will be installed. A six-foot wide paved shoulder will be provided on the right side of the new bridge.
On July 1, 2021, VDOT awarded a $2,241,835.43 contract for the project to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022. All work is weather permitting.
More details about the Route 522 Opequon Creek bridge project are available at: https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/frederick_county_8211_route_522_front_royal_pike_opequon_creek_bridge_replacement.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.