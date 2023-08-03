The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) held a public hearing at Millbrook High School Wednesday evening to discuss proposed changes to the traffic pattern along Berryville Pike (Va. 7) in Frederick County.
This project, which would cost an estimated $1,238,329, would primarily impact the intersection between Berryville Pike, Blossom Drive and Millbrook Drive. There also would be one change at the intersection between First Woods Drive, Greenwood Road and Berryville Pike.
Millbrook High School and Redbud Run Elementary are accessed from Millbrook Drive and First Woods Drive.
Community members were invited to ask officials questions, raise concerns and fill out written comments for VDOT to consider when finalizing the plan.
The project’s main purpose, officials said, is to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle accidents in the area.
“When you look at (Route) 7, or when we look at any road, we look at conflict points. So, a conflict point is like an intersection where you’re going to have traffic going one way, but they have to negotiate the traffic going the other way, right?” said Sandy Meyers, communications manager for VDOT’s Staunton District. “So, what this does is help reduce those conflict points, and it will help the traffic flow on Route 7 to go with fewer stops. So, you have fewer rear-end crashes, and it helps make the road flow better. But, on the other hand, you’re going to re-route traffic in a way that people are not used to going. And so, yes, there will be an adjustment, but we hope the payoff is going to be safer travel, fewer crashes, less damage to vehicles and hopefully fewer injuries.”
Under the proposed plan, drivers would no longer be able to cross Berryville Pike from Blossom Drive or Millbrook Drive.
It also would eliminate the ability to turn left onto Blossom Drive for drivers going westbound on Berryville Pike.
Drivers going eastbound on Berryville Pike would no longer be able to turn left onto First Woods Drive. The plan is based on a recent STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study on the Va. 7 corridor, which looked at congestion and accident rates in the area.
Despite goals to decrease traffic and increase safety, residents expressed doubt about the plan’s effectiveness at Wednesday’s hearing.
“It’s definitely not worth the $1.24 million to save the few minutes for the folks on (Route) 7 and result in phenomenal time and issues for the neighborhoods surrounding it and the roads surrounding it. ... It’s going to cause problems. Added times for commutes, added time to bring the grandkids to school ... plus, the intersections associated, there’s some phenomenal hills there that have horrible conditions in rain and snow and everything else. So, it’s probably going to cause a lot more accidents and stuff outside the intersection,” said Mark Tigerman, who lives in a nearby neighborhood.
Tigerman’s concerns were echoed by many who attended the hearing.
VDOT officials said that both Millbrook High School and Redbud Elementary School would likely have to reconfigure traffic on their campuses, which would be an adjustment for parents and guardians.
People who live near the two intersections were concerned that rerouting traffic would increase congestion on their residential streets. The steep hill that Tigerman mentioned, which is located at Greenwood Road, was also a big topic of conversation.
Adam Campbell, the VDOT Staunton District Planner, said the hill, among other public comments, would be taken into account when finalizing the plan.
“We do note that we are relocating some of those movements to this Greenwood approach, which is a steep hill right here. ... That’s something we are aware of. We’re looking at, maybe there’s something we can do from a paving standpoint to mitigate that concern,” he said.
Campbell also said that if this plan goes through, VDOT anticipates up to a 20% reduction in crashes at these intersections. Regarding concerns about increased cut-through traffic in nearby subdivisions, he said VDOT’s hope is that by reducing congestion on Berryville Pike, the cut-through issues would improve.
As the current plan stands, VDOT will submit consideration for design approval in late 2023. Acquisition of rights of way would begin next spring. If approved, construction would begin in early 2025.
VDOT is accepting public comments on the plan, both online and in writing, until Aug. 12.
For more information on the project, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p836buc. To submit a comment, visit https://www.publicinput.com/t2245.
