STAUNTON — Beginning on or about Monday, drivers using Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County will follow a new traffic pattern in the area of the Opequon Creek bridges. The Virginia Department of Transportation is replacing the southbound span just south of Parkins Mill Road (Route 644). Both directions of Front Royal Pike will use the northbound bridge during construction, which is scheduled to take about one year.
VDOT contractors have constructed crossover lanes to allow southbound Front Royal Pike motorists to cross the median and use the northbound bridge. A barrier will separate northbound and southbound traffic, which will be restricted to a single lane in each direction. The work zone speed limit will be 45 miles an hour. The crossover will be removed after the new southbound bridge is complete and opened to traffic.
The new Front Royal Pike bridge is being constructed in approximately the same location as the current bridge, but will be slightly higher and wider. The roadway approaches will be widened and new guardrail will be installed. A six-foot wide paved shoulder will be provided on the right side of the new bridge.
On July 1, VDOT awarded a $2,241,835.43 contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville.
The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022. All work is weather permitting.
More details about the Route 522 Opequon Creek project is on the VDOT website at: https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/frederick_county_8211_route_522_front_royal_pike_opequon_creek_bridge_replacement.asp.
