BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) believes it is taking appropriate steps to reduce traffic congestion in Clarke County due to upcoming highway construction in Hillsboro in western Loudoun County, according to an official.
But no plan is perfect, Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg, told about 70 people during a public meeting about the project Tuesday night at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. The Clarke County Board of Supervisors sponsored the meeting.
And the full effects cannot be determined until the project starts and officials see how drivers react to detours and changes in traffic patterns as a result of the construction, Carter said.
Numerous audience members had questions about the project and voiced concerns.
“Anytime you do a project like this, not everyone is going to be happy,” Carter told the crowd.
“I realize this is an emotional issue for people,” said board Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. However, “Mr. Carter (and other VDOT employees) has been working diligently to help us.”
The project involves installing roundabouts and other traffic-calming measures along Charles Town Pike (Va. 9) in Hillsboro. Engineers say the project could result in as many as 10,000 more vehicles per day using Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) north of Berryville in Clarke County. Those roads are already heavily traveled.
Construction could start by the end of the year, but any detours or road closings that could bring traffic to Clarke County are not anticipated before April or May, according to VDOT and Hillsboro officials.
Among measures in VDOT’s plan for the county are:
• Increasing police presence along U.S. 340 and Va. 7 to monitor speeding and issue tickets to speeders.
“People are going to be getting a lot of speeding tickets” until they learn that police are serious, he said.
• Modifying the timing of traffic signals at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Va. 7. Left turn movements from U.S. 340 south onto Va. 7 east and U.S. 340 north onto Va. 7 west will be upgraded to “flashing yellow” signals. That, Carter said, will enable vehicles turning left to proceed after yielding to oncoming traffic when that traffic has a green light. High-speed telecommunications equipment to be installed at the signals will enable VDOT workers in Staunton to constantly monitor traffic at the intersection and adjust signal timing based on traffic conditions.
• Widening the westbound Va. 7 off ramp at U.S. 340 for 500 feet to establish two lanes. That is to allow continuous right turns onto U.S. 340 north and alleviate stacking on the ramp during evening peak hour traffic.
• Mitigating cut-through traffic along Shepherds Mill Road (Va. 612) during peak hours. Signs will be posted to limit vehicles to “local traffic only.” Left turns onto Va. 612 from U.S. 340 southbound, north of Berryville, will be prohibited during peak morning traffic. Right turns onto Va. 612 from Va. 7 westbound, east of Berryville, will be banned during peak evening traffic. Traffic counters will monitor vehicles using Va. 612 throughout the project, according to Carter.
• Upgrading warning lights at the intersection Va. 7 and Blue Ridge Mountain Road (Va. 601). “Dynamic flashers” on the eastbound and westbound lanes of Va. 7 will detect vehicles on Va. 601 trying to enter the intersection. The devices will flash only when a vehicle approaches the intersection instead of constantly as they do now, Carter said.
Police will be stationed at the intersection — with their blue lights activated for visibility — as needed, he said.
Joe Donovan, president of the Blue Ridge Mountain Civic Association, indicated that a heavier police presence may be necessary there.
“It’s nuts,” Donovan said of traffic at the intersection. “It’s like NASCAR racing out there in the mornings.”
“You’d better come up with a better plan for 601,” said resident Ross Odom. “This ain’t going to cut it.”
Others who criticized the VDOT plan included residents of Shepherds Mill Road, which connects Va. 7 and U.S. 340. They said the road also sees many commuters and speeders, and they asked for its speed limit to be reduced.
Carter said, though, that contrary to popular belief, VDOT cannot arbitrarily reduce speed limits. Roads legally must undergo thorough studies first, he said.
Kelly McCoy, who lives along Va. 7, asked VDOT to consider how traffic congestion will affect school buses. She said that so far this school year, she has seen at least four vehicles pass stopped buses along the highway.
Officials described the VDOT plan as fluid, meaning its strategies for alleviating congestion can be changed.
After the project starts, VDOT employees, Hillsboro officials and their counterparts from nearby communities affected it will “sit down and see what’s working and not working,” said Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance, who attended the meeting.
