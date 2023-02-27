WINCHESTER — A new report from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reveals that nearly a fourth of the traffic-related fatalities in its Staunton District last year occurred in Frederick and Clarke counties.
The “2022 Staunton District Fatality Report” lists the number of road deaths from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 throughout the district, which includes the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rockingham, Highland, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany, as well as the towns within them. Fatalities that occurred in independent cities responsible for their own road maintenance, including Winchester and Harrisonburg, are not included, but no road deaths were reported in Winchester last year.
VDOT’s report states there were 101 traffic-related deaths in the district last year, a major increase from the 75 reported in 2021 and the highest number in 30 years.
Of the 101 fatalities, 17% occurred in Frederick County as a result of 12 crashes and 6% were in Clarke County as a result of four crashes. Augusta County had the Staunton District’s highest percentage of road deaths (22%), followed in order by Rockingham (19%), Frederick, Shenandoah (10%), Rockbridge (9%), Page (7%), Clarke, Warren (5%), Alleghany (3%), Bath (1%) and Highland (1%).
Since VDOT’s report only covers traffic fatalities on public roads, it did not include the March death of a driver at the private Winchester Speedway in Frederick County.
Frederick and Clarke counties both experienced sharp rises in traffic fatalities last year compared to 2021. Frederick County more than doubled the seven road deaths it experienced one year earlier, while Clarke County more than tripled its two traffic deaths from 2021.
The sharp rise in local traffic fatalities weighs heavily on Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
“Our traffic division could work 24/7/365 enforcing violations and still not get people to pay attention, drive responsibly and slow down,” Millholland said.
According to VDOT’s report, seven of Frederick County’s 12 fatal crashes and three of Clarke County’s four deadly accidents in 2022 were caused by drivers who were speeding. No adverse weather conditions were reported at the time of any of the incidents and only one of the drivers involved in the 16 accidents had been drinking.
“Drivers wait until the last minute to leave and then push their speed to catch up,” Millholland said. “Just leaving 10 minutes earlier would make a world of difference in a person’s ability to get where they are headed in a safe manner without jeopardizing the safety of others or themselves.”
For the entire Staunton District, speeding was a factor in 37% of the 101 road fatalities, while adverse weather conditions such as snow, ice or rain contributed to just 7% of the deaths.
Among those who died last year in the district, 39 were not wearing seat belts, VDOT’s report states. That included two people who perished in two separate accidents in Clarke County and seven people who died in five separate crashes in Frederick County.
Also, 22 of the district’s deaths in 2022 involved motorcycle riders or pedestrians, the report states, including one in Clarke County on Sept. 14 and two in Frederick County on June 11 and Oct. 15.
VDOT’s “2022 Staunton District Fatality Report” states that 88 drivers were found to be at fault in last year’s deadly crashes. Of those, 72 were male.
For more information about road safety in the Staunton District and throughout Virginia, visit VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org.
(1) comment
This was a good and useful article! Thank you Sheriff Millholland for your sensible advice. I see reckless drivers speeding everyday on my commute. More drivers today than ever drive with reckless arrogance. Especially those with yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” tags. Male or female drivers with those tags jeopardize the safety and well-being of others on a daily basis. Not even speed and traffic regulations apply to these self-proclaimed Freedumb fighter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.