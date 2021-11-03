BERRYVILLE — Little to nothing can be done to reduce the number of large trucks traveling through Berryville, a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) official maintains.
Monday afternoon, Berryville Town Council held a work session to discuss traffic concerns with Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's regional office in Edinburg.
One of the main issues is tractor-trailers and large delivery trucks on Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340).
Buckmarsh is the main north-south highway through town. It and Main Street (Va. 7 Business), the main east-west route, are roads for which VDOT is responsible for maintaining. Both roads have one lane in each direction, not counting turn lanes.
U.S. 340 is an officially designated truck route between Double Tollgate and Charles Town, West Virginia, according to Carter.
So "unfortunately, there's nothing we can do" to reduce the number of trucks using it, he told the council.
VDOT actually expects truck traffic to increase, he continued, as companies resolve shipping problems they've experienced amid economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carter questioned whether the town could easily enforce any restrictions placed on through-truck traffic along certain routes.
To prove that it's not going to a destination in Berryville, he said, "your law-enforcement officer has to follow the truck all the way town" before stopping it and ticketing the driver.
Town Manager Keith Dalton asked whether signs can be posted on South Buckmarsh and South Church Street instructing truck drivers to use certain routes while making deliveries to certain places. He said the signs could be wordy, though.
That might be possible, Carter replied. But "the least amount of wording, the better," he said.
Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald cautioned, however, that placing too many signs alongside a road could create "sign pollution," resulting in people not paying attention to them.
Council members also are hearing complaints about noise from engine brakes as trucks come to a stop. VDOT can't do anything about the noise, Carter said, because the state attorney general has ruled that the brakes are a factory-installed safety device.
Virginia State Police troopers can pull over trucks and inspect them to find out if engine brakes are too loud, he said. But only a limited number of troopers have the necessary training, he mentioned. To his understanding, no local troopers have it.
The Berryville Police Department considered sending an officer for such training but determined it would be too costly and time-consuming, according to Chief Neal White.
An officer would have to be sent to either Georgia or Illinois for training, White said. And, it would take a trained officer at least 30-40 minutes to inspect a truck, he estimated. He indicated it would be more worthwhile for the officer to spend that time on patrol.
Furthermore, legislation that took effect on July 1 prohibits local police from stopping vehicles just because they are violating local noise control ordinances, said White.
An officer would have to stop a vehicle for a primary offense such as speeding, he said. The officer then could charge the driver with a second offense of violating the noise ordinance, he explained.
Speeding was another issue discussed. At the council's urging, Carter said he'll get VDOT staff to study the feasibility of reducing the speed limit on South Buckmarsh between Hermitage Boulevard and South Church. That's the town's main entrance on the south side.
Yet speeding always will be a problem, regardless of how much effort is put into trying to convince drivers to slow down, Carter believes.
"It doesn't make any difference," he said, "whether you put (a speed limit of) 60 mph or 10 mph on a sign. People are going to drive how they feel comfortable. It's just a fact of human nature."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.