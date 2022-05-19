BERRYVILLE — Those involved in finding a solution to traffic problems on the Blue Ridge Mountains in Clarke County have hit a roadblock.
In March, the Virginia Department of Transportation put forward three options for making the congested intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road/Raven Rocks Road) at the Clarke/Loudoun County line safer. The options were detailed at a well-attended Blue Ridge Mountain Civic Association meeting on May 10.
The meeting wasn't productive, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday. Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's Edinburg office, said "nobody liked" any of the proposals and "everyone has their own idea as to how things should be done." Supervisors Chairman David Weiss noted that there was, however, a "consensus that something needs to be done" about the intersection. Carter agreed.
A four-lane, divided highway in Clarke County, Va. 7 is heavily traveled by commuters between Winchester and the Washington, D.C., area.
Heavy traffic and speeding along Va. 7 make it hard for Appalachian Trail hikers to cross the highway and for drivers to make left turns to and from Route 601. Traffic also gets backed up along Blue Ridge Mountain Road, especially on weekends. County officials blame the backups mostly on customers of a popular brewery on Blue Ridge Mountain Road.
Still, of the 22 crashes at the intersection since 2016, only five resulted in injuries and none were severe, according to a VDOT official.
The three options for improving the intersection all involve reducing the number of "contact points" — specific spots within an intersection where it’s possible for vehicles to meet.
One involves restricting crossing movements and installing a U-turn. Another involves installing an acceleration lane for people making left turns from Route 601 onto Va. 7. Another is a hybrid of the others. Full explanations are online at https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/clarke_county_and_loudoun_county_-_route_7_and_route_601_intersection_study.asp.
Public comments about the options will be taken via the website through the end of May.
The supervisors must submit a resolution to VDOT by Aug. 1 in support of obtaining Smart Scale funding for the project. Smart Scale is a program in which potential highway projects are ranked for consideration based on factors such as how much they would improve traffic safety, reduce congestion, contribute to economic development efforts and affect the environment. Carter said funding isn't guaranteed. He estimated a project would probably be four to six years down the road in terms of coming up with funding.
"I wouldn't recommend you do a letter of support until you're satisfied" with any VDOT recommendation, County Administrator Chris Boies told the supervisors, or "you're putting yourself in a (tough) spot."
"Right now, we don't have a recommended solution," Carter said.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence asked about the possibility of reducing the speed limit along Va. 7 on the mountain to 45 mph.
Carter responded that lower speed limits have not historically deterred traffic problems. When limits are reduced, he said, "you increase conflict points and accidents" along a highway.
Va. 7 was designed for travel to be safe at 55 mph, said Carter. The problem, he said, is the impatience of drivers turning onto it from Route 601. If they would wait until it's safe for them to turn, there wouldn't be a problem, he said.
Lawrence reasoned if the speed limit is dropped to 45 mph, "someone going 65 would get a more significant speeding ticket" — if caught by police — than they would if the limit remains 55 mph. That would deter speeding, he indicated.
Reducing a speed limit may be appropriate for a stretch of highway on a flat surface but not for one on a grade, Carter said, because it would make it harder for large trucks to slow down.
It must ultimately be decided that either traffic problems at the intersection are significant enough that the board must support whatever solution VDOT eventually recommends or insignificant enough that improvements can be postponed, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District's supervisor.
Carter vowed that VDOT is "not going to push forward doing the wrong thing." Engineers eventually could discover what they believe is an appropriate option other than one of the three put forward, he said.
"We just wish we had a few more months" beyond the Aug. 1 deadline, Weiss said, to consider the situation and see if VDOT can find other options.
The supervisors plan to discuss the intersection issue more during one of their June meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.