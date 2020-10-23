BERRYVILLE — Don’t hope for traffic signals to ever be installed on the mountain in Clarke County.
“The last thing we want to do is put a signal up there,” said Ed Carter, a regional engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
He was referring to the busy intersection of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Blue Ridge Mountain Road (Route 601). County officials have long complained — and heard complaints — about the intersection near the Snickers Gap Appalachian Trailhead and the Clarke/Loudoun County line.
According to officials, traffic frequently backs up along Route 601 waiting to turn onto the four-lane, divided state highway. Sometimes more than one vehicle tries to get into the small crossover in the highway’s median, posing a hazard to oncoming traffic. A parking lot is at the trail head, but it’s often not large enough to accommodate the vehicles of all trail users, resulting in parking along the narrow, two-lane side road, plus large numbers of pedestrians walking along the road and trying to cross the highway on foot.
Matthew Bass, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Berryville District representative, estimated he saw at least 100 pedestrians around the intersection when he passed through it on Saturday.
“You see crowds in the median on weekends,” Bass said. “ ... and [vehicles] are flying over the mountain.”
Addressing the supervisors earlier this week, Carter mentioned two reasons why VDOT opposes installing traffic lights there. For one, there is more traffic going through the intersection on some days than others, he said. The other is that lights could cause problems in icy, wintry weather. For instance, cars stopped for red lights could slide backward down the mountain into vehicles behind them.
Caution signs have been posted, and VDOT is working with the sheriff’s offices of both counties to monitor traffic around the intersection to try to catch lawbreakers, Carter said.
“We’ve done about all we can do,” he said, without a large amount of money being appropriated to make significant changes at the crossroads.
There is nothing that can be done about the pedestrians, he noted — they have the legal right to walk.
“Loudoun County has reached out to us ... to continue the discussion,” said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Carter said he thinks there is room to add a few more spaces to the parking lot.
“I’ve seen numerous people park along 7,” said Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence. “If we invite them (to use the trail) ... we ought to at least have (enough) parking for them.”
“I think it behooves the county” to start a conversation with state lawmakers about trying to get funds to build a pedestrian bridge over Va. 7, Weiss said. He recognizes, though, that a bridge would be costly.
The supervisors indicated they will bring up that idea during a special meeting on Nov. 12 when they present lawmakers their legislative agenda for the 2021 General Assembly session.
