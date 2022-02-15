WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on potential improvements to Valley Avenue (U.S. 11) between Middle Road and Bellview Avenue.
People can offer their input in an online survey that will be available through Feb. 28. Participants will be polled on their use and concerns about the corridor as it is configured today, then asked to rate the study team’s recommendations.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish at the links below:
English: https://metroquestsurvey.com/wa1t1p
Spanish: https://metroquestsurvey.com/bk4t4p
VDOT is conducting the study in partnership with the City of Winchester and the Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The focus of this study is to identify ways to improve safety on Valley Avenue. Some of the identified problems include:
A lack of turn lanes on Valley Avenue between Cedar Creek Grade and W. Jubal Early Drive, which creates areas of potential conflict between through and turning traffic.
The right turn from Cedar Creek Grade onto southbound Valley Avenue having long queues that back out of the designated turn lanes during peak hours.
Insufficient multimodal facilities. The study says there are minimal bus stop amenities on the corridor. Bicycle lanes are narrow and lack a buffer or dedicated bicycle lane markings. Pedestrians also have limited crossing opportunities, and there is a gap in the sidewalk at the former Elms Motel.
Some of the potential improvements recommended include adding a raised median, roadway reconfigurations, pedestrian crossing, bike lanes, and bus stop upgrades. However, before VDOT and local governing bodies seek funding for any improvements, they want first to get input from the public on the matter.
According to a VDOT news release, community input from the online survey will help the study team further refine and finalize potential improvements. In addition, the study partners may consider the recommendations for possible advancement through future local, regional, state and federal transportation funding programs.
This study is being conducted as part of a new program, Project Pipeline, created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Through this planning process, projects and solutions may be considered for funding through programs including SMART SCALE, revenue sharing, interstate funding and others.
Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).
The final plan for the Valley Avenue corridor will provide a multimodal investment strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding.
VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more about this study by visiting https://vaprojectpipeline.org/studies/staunton/st02-11-valley-avenue.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.