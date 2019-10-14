STEPHENS CITY — Several buildings have been demolished in recent months as the Virginia Department of Transportation prepares to widen Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) to four lanes in the Stephens City area.
The widening will extend from Interstate 81’s exit 307 east to Double Church Road (Route 641). The four lanes will be separated by a center median. A sidewalk is proposed on the north side of the road, and a shared-use path is planned for the south side.
Thomas Marando, the project’s manager, says VDOT plans to put the project out to bid in November, hire a contractor in January and start construction in the spring. The estimated completion date is the winter of 2022.
Over the past two years, VDOT has acquired properties to make the road widening possible. Six buildings acquired through right-of-way settlements have been demolished this year, according to Marando. They are:
Dentist office and investment office on Aylor Road owned by Garrett Enterprise
Bank building on the southwest corner of Fairfax Pike and Stickley Drive owned by Winchester Capital Group
Wendy’s restaurant on Fairfax Pike owned by Harry F. Stimpson III
A vacant building between the Wendy’s and the Arby’s along Fairfax Pike owned by Land Holding LLC
A gas station, store and shop on the northwest corner of Fairfax Pike and Double Church Road on land owned by Dennis N. Thompson
A building, at the intersection of Fairfax Pike and VDOT Lane in front of the VDOT property, owned by Thomas Orndorff
Many signs and smaller structures also have been removed.
SB Cox Inc., which was awarded a $2.84 million demolition contract, started work in July and has all of the major items completed, Marando said. Some work still needs to be done. The goal is for all demolition work to be completed by Dec. 1.
Once completed, the widened stretch of Fairfax Pike will be able to accommodate projected traffic until 2038. The current average daily traffic count is 14,566 vehicles per day. That is projected to increase to 23,428 by 2038, according to VDOT’s website.
The widening project will involve relocating Aylor Road to the east to align with the current Stickley Road intersection. The traffic signal at Town Run Lane will be removed. VDOT Lane will be relocated to the west to align with an existing shopping center entrance.
VDOT’s website says the estimated cost for the state- and-federally funded project is $36 million, with $4.8 million for preliminary engineering, $14.3 million for right-of-way and utilities and $17 million for construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.