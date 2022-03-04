The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to start safety-enhancement work on Northwestern Turnpike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County on Monday. The roughly 12.5-mile project runs fromPoorhouse Road (Route 654) to the West Virginia state line. Improvements include shoulder widening, guardrail replacements and new rumble strips along the edges of the roadway.
From March 7 through October, motorists should be alert for single-lane traffic and potential delays Monday through Friday as follows:
- On the four-lane portion of Northwestern Pike, eastbound and westbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction. To minimize congestion during peak commuting times, there will be no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- On the two-lane portion of Northwestern Pike, west of Route 259 (Carpers Pike), flaggers will control traffic from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Rumble strips will warn motorists approaching the work zone.
In December VDOT awarded a $3.2 million construction contract to Kickin' Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg. The Northwestern Pike project has a fixed completion date of Oct. 31. The Federal Highway Administration funds 90 percent of the design and construction of this project through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 or visiting http://www.511Virginia.org.
