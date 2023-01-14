STAUNTON — Travelers using Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County should expect significant delays or seek alternate routes until mid-February 2023, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation media release.
A rockslide has closed a segment of the Route 522 northbound lanes west of Winchester. Northbound Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road).
In this location the average daily traffic volume is approximately 18,000 vehicles per day.
Route 522 is a four-lane divided highway in this location. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and southbound traffic. Route 522 will have a single southbound lane and a single northbound lane in this area. Travelers are advised to use caution with the temporary traffic pattern.
Both ends of the detour will have VDOT crew members present to help direct traffic 24/7 during this event. Local law enforcement will assist to ensure traffic does not enter the slide area, which remains unstable and extremely dangerous.
The rockslide occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday. The Route 522 northbound lanes were immediately closed by VDOT.
Upon inspection in the daylight hours on Saturday, a more significant slope failure was discovered above the rockslide location. VDOT estimates three to four weeks to complete the slope repairs.
A large quantity of material must be removed from the slope area. VDOT has contracted with General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton to perform the slope repairs. Repairs will begin at the top of the slide area and proceed down.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
