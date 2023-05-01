The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking public comment regarding transportation issues on the U.S. 50 corridor (Northwestern Turnpike/Amherst Street) between the VDOT Area Headquarters entrance in Frederick County and the intersection of Keating Drive in Winchester, according to a VDOT media release.
"VDOT is collaborating with the county and city as well as the Winchester-Frederick Metropolitan Planning Organization (WinFred MPO) and ATCS Consulting to conduct a planning study that will address existing operational and safety issues, pedestrian access needs, and anticipated impacts related to future development on this busy east west route," the release states.
Information about the study is available on the VDOT website study page. On the study page is a separate link to an online survey that will be available until May 15. The survey is to gather public opinion regarding transportation needs along the study corridor.
The survey can be found at this link https://publicinput.com/route50study or accessed via this page https://bit.ly/3AGi4He.
This survey is being developed as part of a STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study program, according to the release, to help identify improvement recommendations to enhance safety and mobility for all users of the transportation system.
"Survey results will help the study team understand needs on the corridor and identify appropriate solutions," the release states. "Draft recommendations will be presented through additional public outreach in late 2023. The county and city will consider the study recommendations for possible advancement through state transportation funding programs."
Those unable to access the online survey can provide comments by emailing brad.reed@vdot.virginia.gov, by writing to Brad Reed, US-50 Study Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029 or by calling 540-332-2266 and leaving a message. Your message will be transcribed and recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.