STEPHENSON — People can share their thoughts on the planned replacement of the Old Charles Town Road bridge over Opequon Creek at an Aug. 19 design public hearing hosted by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The single-lane, low-water bridge, located at the Clarke/Frederick County line, has reached the end of its service life, according to VDOT officials. It's more than 90 years old and often floods during periods of heavy rain. In May 2014, 23-year-old Middletown, Maryland, resident Bryan Sears was killed near the bridge when floodwaters swept away the truck he was driving.
The upcoming hearing is set for 4-6 p.m in the Snowden Bridge Community Center at 119 Buccaneer Court in Stephenson. During the hearing, citizens can discuss the project with VDOT officials and designers.
The bridge, which is 79 feet long and 18.3 feet wide, is used by an average of 1,870 vehicles per day.
The state has proposed replacing the structure with a two-lane bridge that will be roughly 5 feet taller. The project area extends from 0.130 miles west of the Clarke County line to 0.148 miles east of the Clarke County line.
During construction, traffic will be detoured 8.3 miles using Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and Brucetown Road (Route 672).
VDOT spokesperson Sandy Myers said the project, which has an estimated cost of $4,355,591, would be entirely funded with state and federal funds. Those costs include $500,382 for preliminary engineering, $200,000 for right of way acquisition and $3,655,209 for construction.
According to VDOT, right of way activities will begin next summer. Advertisement for construction will be in late 2023.
VDOT and local transportation officials previously hoped the bridge could be moved to a new location farther north, out of the floodplain, so it could withstand 100-year floods — floods that have a 1% chance of occurring in any given year – but those plans fell through since the potential alternative location was part of the Civil War's Third Battle of Winchester site, which means it would have taken a few more years to obtain necessary environmental permits.
While the replacement bridge will still be a low-level bridge, Myers said the extra 5 feet of height will make it safer than the current bridge.
People can submit written comments at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Keith Harrop, P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton 24401-9029. Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.
