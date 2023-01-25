WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Transportation's plan to improve the 0.2-mile stretch of Millwood Avenue between Apple Blossom Drive and Mall Boulevard received a favorable response Tuesday from about three dozen people who attended a VDOT open house at Rouss City Hall.
Project Manager David Robinson of VDOT's Staunton District said the proposed $6.5 million worth of improvements showcased during the public meeting are all within Winchester's city limits, but the work will be consolidated with a planned $38.4 million upgrade of Millwood Pike's Interstate 81 overpass in Frederick County, which is a short distance east of the Millwood Avenue site.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said the city is covering half of the $6.5 million cost of the Millwood Avenue improvements.
"VDOT's managing it but we're working with them very closely," Eisenach said.
Work on the combined Millwood Avenue/Millwood Pike projects will take place concurrently, Robinson said, and is scheduled to begin in 2025.
"We're not hurting any properties and we're certainly not closing anything down," Robinson said. "We're really trying to help traffic through this area, which is a good thing for drivers."
For the Millwood Avenue project, Robinson said, "We are adding a [westbound] left-turn lane into Apple Blossom Drive and making the Mall Boulevard intersection right-in, right-out only, which does away with the street [traffic] light and left-turn lane into Mall Boulevard. From Apple Blossom [Drive] east toward I-81, we're adding a third eastbound lane that will turn straight into the southbound [entrance] ramp [to the interstate]."
Robinson said the two added lanes — one eastbound and one westbound — should help with traffic flow on that frequently congested portion of Millwood Avenue.
Additionally, the crosswalk at Mall Boulevard and Millwood Avenue, which is most commonly used by Shenandoah University students going to and from the Vaden Campus Commons residential area, will be removed and replaced with a new signalized pedestrian crosswalk a short distance to the west, along Abrams Creek.
"Overall, it's been a very positive response," Eisenach said about citizens' comments during Tuesday's open house on the proposed Millwood Avenue improvements.
The Millwood Pike overpass, located a few dozen yards to the east of where Millwood Avenue enters Frederick County and becomes Millwood Pike, is slated to be replaced with a new bridge about 25 feet north of the existing one, which was built in 1964 and is nearing the end of its service life.
According to VDOT traffic counts, an average of nearly 70,000 vehicle trips occur on the current Millwood Pike overpass every day.
While the Millwood Avenue and Millwood Pike projects are still two separate endeavors, Robinson said they will be formally combined into a single construction project before going out to bid in spring 2025.
"By the end of that summer, construction should start," he said, noting the bridge replacement work will get underway before the improvements within city limits.
The roadwork is expected to take two-and-a-half years to complete. While pedestrians will not be allowed to walk through the work zones during this time, Robinson said no road closures are planned for Millwood Avenue or Millwood Pike. There will be slowdowns, though, because construction will occasionally reduce the number of available travel lanes to one in each direction.
"It will constantly be changing as things get built," Eisenach said, noting that some commuters may want to detour about a mile south to Crossover Boulevard, which also spans I-81 to connect Winchester and Frederick County.
Mark Merrill, a Winchester resident who serves on Virginia's Commonwealth Transportation Board, said the Millwood Avenue/Millwood Pike improvements are long overdue and should make life easier for people who drive in that area on a regular basis.
"We're very excited that these two projects can be coordinated and have the least disruptions possible," Merrill said. "We certainly think it will improve traffic flow and make it a much easier city to visit, and we hope the businesses there will be happy as well."
For information and updates about the Millwood Avenue/Millwood Pike improvements, visit https://bit.ly/3Jj1oLp.
