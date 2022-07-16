Construction at the Interstate 66 westbound and Interstate 81 southbound interchange in Warren County is scheduled to start Sunday night as part of a merge lane extension.
The $7.1 million project will extend the acceleration lane, or merge lane, from I-66 west to southbound I-81 and replace the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 840, also known as Water Plant Road, according to a news release.
I-81 southbound closures will happen overnight as workers strengthen the right shoulder and install concrete barriers for the work zone. The barriers will be placed along the median and narrow the left shoulder of I-81 southbound. The speed limit in the work zone will be 55 mph until the project is complete.
The work is scheduled to be completed in November 2024, according to the release. All work is weather permitting.
Backups on the two interstates are possible and motorist should use extra caution when traveling through the work zone, the release states. Route 840 drivers can expect flagger traffic control during the day or night, and some short-term roadway closures when beams are installed for the new overpass bridge.
Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, located in St. Albans, West Virginia, will be doing the work.
The project is separate from a widening project that VDOT held a public hearing on in April in Strasburg, the town in which it would occur. This project will widen southbound I-81 to three lanes from mile marker 299.6-295.4. This stretch of road extends from just past the I-66 interchange almost to the first Strasburg exit. The third lane will be constructed on the median side of the southbound lanes. The project will also replace the southbound bridge over Cedar Creek and improve the southbound bridge over the CSX rail line.
The widening project is estimated to cost $126.2 million and is set to begin in spring 2024.
Improvements to I-81 exit 300 are funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program and designed to reduce congestion and enhance safety.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org.
