WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Transportation on Monday will close a portion of Fromans Road (Va. 623) in Frederick County for a bridge replacement project at Cedar Creek.
According to a VDOT news release, the portion of the road to be closed is located on the county line with Shenandoah County. Within Shenandoah County, Route 623 is called Coal Mine Road. The closure will begin on Monday and remain closed until the project is completed in the spring of 2021.
This project replaces the existing 10-foot-wide single-lane bridge, which was built in 1932 and has reached the end of its service life. The bridge is located southwest of the intersection with Cedar Creek Grade (Va. 622), southwest of Stephens City.
The new bridge, which will be constructed in the same location as the current structure, will have two 10-foot lanes with 5-foot shoulders. According to VDOT’s website, in 2014 Route 623 had an average daily traffic count of 370 vehicles per day. By 2028, the average daily traffic volume is estimated to be 731 vehicles per day.
Kanawha Stone Company Inc. of Nitro, West Virginia, was awarded a $1,994,069 contract in January. The contract has a fixed completion date of June 4, 2021. All work is weather permitting.
While construction is underway on the new bridge, motorists can use the following detour:
Northbound in Shenandoah County: Turn right onto Gap Road (Va. 606), then left on to Middle Road (Va. 628), then left on to Cedar Creek Grade (Va. 622) to its intersection with Fromans Road (Va. 623).
Southbound in Frederick County: Bear left on Cedar Creek Grade (Va. 622), then right onto Middle Road (Va. 628), then right onto Gap Road (Va. 606) to its intersection with Coal Mine Road (Va. 623).
