BERRYVILLE — Speeding and other types of unsafe driving remain concerns for residents of the unincorporated village of Millwood.
Several pleaded with the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to do something. A Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) official at the meeting vowed to look into the situation.
Based on conversations, though, if something eventually is done, it might not amount to much.
Millwood is in the southeastern part of the county. Residents frequently walk or ride horses along its narrow, hilly roads with limited sight distances.
Supervisors have been approached about Millwood's traffic problems at various times in recent years. In June, resident Bruce Anderson told them Millwood Road (Route 723) seems to be a shortcut for people commuting from Berryville and Boyce east along U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway).
"Traffic in Millwood is terrible," said Pam Klein, who lives on Linden Lane. "But the traffic isn't as terrible as the speeding."
"Cars and trucks go very fast down the hill" on Bishop Meade Road (Route 255), Klein said, noting "you can't see" around it.
"I've seen people (walking) who were pushed off the road by cars zipping around," said Millwood resident Alex Lee.
"I've personally witnessed a couple of near misses" and accidents, said resident Sherry Wise, adding that apparently nobody was severely injured in those accidents.
"We're just waiting for something awful to happen," Klein said of the residents.
Iona Pillion of Sycamore Lane said she's stopped a few tractor-trailers she's seen traveling along a "no trucks" route. The drivers typically slow down when they realize they're in a rural village, she said. They've told her their GPSes have directed them through Millwood.
Matt Smith, assistant resident engineer at VDOT's Edinburg office, said his agency has talked with GPS companies about trucks being directed where they're not supposed to go. But it takes the companies a while to make changes to their systems, he said.
Speed limits in the village are as low as 25 mph.
Smith said VDOT already has examined the local roads' characteristics and vehicle crash histories. Based on those efforts, he said the transportation department doesn't favor lowering speed limits further.
"People are going to drive at the speeds they feel comfortable," Smith said. Having a law-enforcement presence to catch speeders helps, he added.
"We're usually pretty successful when we sit in Millwood," Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper said of himself and his deputies. However, they can't always be there.
Lee said he would like to see traffic signals installed in the village. Smith indicated that's not feasible because of Millwood's size.
Residents who spoke also suggested measures such as installing electronic radar signs displaying speeds of passing vehicles as well as rumble strips on the pavement.
Drivers would hear the rumbling and sense the need to slow down, Klein reasoned.
Smith said he would look into such measures, as well as the possibility of posting signs alerting drivers that people may be riding horses along the roads.
"There's very little sight distance (in Millwood), so you have to pay attention" to signs, White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay said.
McKay added that he believes a lot of people don't pay attention because "we've got so much sign pollution along the roads."
Those include small advertising signs that businesses seem to casually post in VDOT rights of way, said Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence. The signs need to be removed, he said.
"They are illegal," Smith responded. Still, it's hard for VDOT crews to simply patrol roads to look for those signs, he said. He suggested that anyone who notices an abundance of such signs within a particular area to contact VDOT.
VDOT first will try to contact the owners by mail to try and get them to remove the signs, Smith said.
"We (the county) have an agreement with VDOT that we can remove them if we want" to, supervisors Chairman David Weiss quickly responded.
Locals probably are aware of the road conditions and safety problems in Millwood, yet people from out of town likely aren't, according to Smith.
Attractions in Millwood, such as the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill and the popular Locke's Store, receive many visitors from elsewhere.
For those reasons, village residents may have to live with the traffic concerns to some extent, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
Some of those who voiced their concerns groaned and muttered at his remark.
But "I'm really glad you got to hear the citizens' concerns firsthand," Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board's vice chairman, told Smith.
One of the speakers handed Smith a written copy of her comments before he left the meeting.
