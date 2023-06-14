BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plans to make almost $7 million in safety improvements along a local thoroughfare within a few years.
During a Town Council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Jay Arnold announced that Berryville has been approved for two SMART SCALE projects along East Main Street (Va. 7 Business).
One is for the stretch between the railroad and Jack Enders Boulevard. The other is for the stretch between the boulevard and Battletown Drive.
The most significant part of the projects, officials said on Wednesday, will be the installation of a sidewalk along the north side of East Main. That will help residents on Berryville's east side walk to other parts of town and back.
Deputy Town Manager Jean Petti and Community Development Director Christy Dunkle both said they often see people walking along East Main. Because there's no sidewalk, they must walk along the roadside, which puts them in danger of being struck by passing vehicles.
"I think there's more people who would like to" get to places in town on foot rather than by vehicle, said Petti. The sidewalk will make it safer for them, she said.
Being able to walk around safely helps to create a sense of community, she added.
Stormwater drainage improvements, including the installation of curbs and gutters, also will be part of the projects. Water sometimes ponds at certain points along East Main following heavy rains, Dunkle mentioned.
The improvements should make it safer for vehicles — especially large trucks — to pass through, or turn at, the East Main/Jack Enders intersection, officials said. Enders is the road into the Clarke County Business Park.
In addition, it should become easier for customers to access a nearby hardware store, they said, because a commercial-grade driveway entrance will be established.
The total cost of the improvements is estimated at $6,829,800. SMART SCALE grants will fully cover the cost, Dunkle said.
"There's going to be no cost to the town," Arnold emphasized.
VDOT anticipates preliminary engineering work to get underway in August 2025 and right-of-way acquisition to start in February 2028. Construction is expected to begin in June 2029 and be completed in November 2030.
"A lot of work must be done" before construction starts, Arnold said.
And, VDOT must work the projects into its schedule for future construction projects statewide, said Dunkle.
SMART SCALE is a program ranking proposed transportation projects based on how well they would improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, increase pedestrian accessibility and assist with economic development efforts. Consideration also is given to how projects would affect the environment and promote efficient land use, according to a VDOT website.
Obtaining a SMART SCALE grant is an extremely competitive process among localities, Petti said. She credited Berryville's success at being awarded two to hard work by Dunkle and Arnold in documenting the need for improvements along East Main and being persistent with VDOT.
"It shows their commitment to the community," Petti said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.