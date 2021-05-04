BERRYVILLE — It soon will become a little easier to walk around Clarke County's two towns.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plans to repair sidewalks along Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340) and Main Street (Va. 7 Business) in Berryville, as well as Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) and Main Street (Route 723) in Boyce. Each of those routes are maintained by the state.
"Broken sections will be dug out and replaced," said Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's regional office in Edinberg, and "trip hazards will be ground down."
VDOT anticipates the total cost of the repairs will be about $135,000. The work is to start this month, and it's scheduled to be completed by June 15, Carter said.
Berryville's community development director, Christy Dunkle, worked with VDOT officials to identify trip hazards along Buckmarsh and Main. They discovered numerous spots in need of repairs, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Each year, Berryville includes funds in its street maintenance budget to repair sidewalks along streets which the town is responsible for maintaining. Before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, the town plans to spend about $50,000 to repair sidewalks along Jackson Drive, Mosby Boulevard, Freemont Court, Swan Avenue, Taylor Street, McGuire Circle, Burwell Court, Blossom Drive and Chalmers Court, Dalton said.
Having well-maintained sidewalks is important for the safety of both residents and visitors, he said.
Sidewalk improvements have been designated as Boyce's top priority. The need was determined after residents, during a heated public hearing in 2019, overwhelmingly told the Town Council they would prefer for the community of about 600 residents to spend its limited funds on sidewalks instead of developing a public park.
Six sidewalk projects with a total cost of $1,922,285 are included in Boyce's proposed capital improvements plan. Among them are:
• Installing 211 feet of sidewalk along Grand Oaks Drive to Main Street.
• Installing 581 feet of sidewalk along Main from Grand Oaks to an existing sidewalk beginning just west of the railroad crossing.
• Replacing 739 feet of existing sidewalks along Main from just west of the railroad crossing to Old Chapel Avenue.
• Improving pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Main and Greenway Avenue.
• Replacing 1,056 feet of an existing sidewalk along Main from U.S. 340 to the Boyce Elementary School bus loop.
• Replacing 422 feet of an existing sidewalk along Old Chapel from East Crescent to Main.
Sidewalks in Boyce “are in very much need of repair due to age and damage,” the CIP reads.
Asked how bad Berryville's and Boyce's sidewalks are, in his professional opinion, Carter replied that it's "a subjective question."
"Many of the older sidewalks in small non-urbanized towns and subdivisions could be considered in bad shape purely from an aesthetic point of view by residents," he said. "Some of them are not up to current standards to meet ADA (federal Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements.
"Obviously, there aren't enough funds to mitigate all of these issues," Carter continued, adding that "VDOT tries to address those that are considered hazards to pedestrians."
Town Manager David Winsatt said Boyce is working with VDOT and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission to obtain grants to cover as many of the needed repairs as possible.
If grants are received, "we'll be able to cut back of the amount" of money that the town eventually will have to put toward repairs, Winsatt said.
Part of the sidewalk near Boyce Town Hall on East Main Street has collapsed and is dangerous to pedestrians, he mentioned. That will be one of the sidewalk sections that VDOT tackles.
All of the repairs that VDOT makes are "going to help a lot," Winsatt said.
VDOT contracted with Precision Safe Sidewalks, INC to grind down 175 sidewalk squares at Autumn Glen in Stephens City. The work effort was begun on Wednesday March 31 and finished on Friday April 2.
While there were not any broke, chipped or cracked spots, there was a lot of settling that caused potential tripping hazards. There was a current need to grind the tripping hazards off to make a smooth transition at each spot. That was more cost effective than having a contractor come in and jackhammer and remove and re-pour concrete.
The spring season is upon us and the older people at Autumn Glen are now beginning their daily walks in the community. There are many senior citizens who walk on these sidewalks every day and the AGHOA Board has been so worried about someone else falling and having to go to the emergency room. We appreciate VDOT for using our tax dollars wisely and for making this a safer community.
