BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will limit turning at the sight-restricted intersection of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Shepherds Mill Road (Route 612) to try and prevent accidents.
The four-lane, divided highway is one of Clarke County's busiest. Nearby hills along the highway make it hard for drivers on Shepherds Mill approaching and pausing at the intersection to see oncoming traffic. Similarly, drivers on the highway have a tough time seeking vehicles pulling out from the side road.
Upon learning of VDOT's intentions Tuesday afternoon, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors reluctantly expressed its support.
"Maybe this is the solution," said board Chairman David Weiss. But "it's not going to be accepted as the solution" by everyone, particularly those turning there on a regular basis.
"Regardless of what we do, there's going to be negative feedback" from inconvenienced drivers, replied Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's regional office in Edinburg.
The J&J Citgo Corner Store is at the intersection's northeast corner.
Currently, a median cross-through at the intersection enables drivers to turn left from the highway onto Shepherds Mill and go north, as well as drivers along that road to turn left onto the highway and go east.
VDOT intends to restrict the cross-through to only traffic turning left onto Shepherds Mill from the highway. Drivers on Shepherds Mill intending to go east on the highway toward Loudoun County will have to turn right onto the highway and go west, turn left onto the next cut-through at Hawthorne Lane and then turn left onto the highway to go east, diagrams show.
A turning lane approaching the Hawthorne Lane cut-through will be lengthened.
"It's going to be interesting," surmised Terri Catlett, the board's vice chairwoman who represents the Millwood District.
"But there's really no other solution," said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. "We hope it works."
If it doesn't, Carter said, VDOT can put the cross-through at Shepherds Mill back to the way it is now.
He's optimistic, though.
"Crashes have gone down and safety has improved" at the intersection in recent months, said Carter.
Rumble strips are among safety features that VDOT already has installed nearby.
The Winchester Star on Thursday was unable to obtain data on accidents at the intersection, or their frequency or severity. Yet officials have long voiced concerns about accidents at the crossroads, which is a few miles east of Berryville.
Carter said VDOT has funds to cover the cross-through alterations and probably will be able to do them this summer. He was unable to give a more specific date. However, he said signs will be posted to alert motorists before the work starts.
