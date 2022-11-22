Following a double traffic fatality last month, the Virginia Department of Transportation will review the safety of crash-prone Back Mountain Road at the urging of Frederick County officials.
VDOT will conduct a traffic safety review of the two-lane road west of Winchester, according to officials. This will entail driving the rural road, studying speed limits and inspecting signage.
“It will get done. It’s going to take some time to gather the data and evaluate. I don’t know what the end result will be yet,” said Ed Carter, VDOT engineer in the Staunton District, Edinburg residency.
The review will likely occur over one to a couple months, Carter indicated. If any changes are made to the road, they will be based on data
“You can’t just arbitrarily change a speed limit without the data to back it up. Our speed limits are set based on what the road is designed to accommodate,” Carter said.
Traffic maps show numerous vehicle crashes along the 30-mile Back Mountain Road, otherwise known as Route 600.
Requests from Frederick County officials including the Sheriff’s Office prompted VDOT to undertake the traffic safety review.
Characterized as a problem road because of the number of wrecks that have occurred there, county officials, including Lt. Warren Gosnell, head of the Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Division, believe that lowering the speed limit would help temper the issues that have led law enforcement to hone in on Back Mountain Road as a public safety concern.
Gosnell, for his part, supports lowering the speed limit on the winding road.
At a previous Frederick County Transportation Committee meeting, he called for the possibility of reducing the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles per hour on the road’s eight-mile stretch near Mountain Falls Boulevard.
“I don’t see a reason why Route 17 can be 45 mph but Back Mountain Road can’t be,” Gosnell said at that meeting. “Some people are going to say the road has been 55 miles per hour for years,” he continued. “But some people are going to be in support of it because they are the ones losing loved ones. I can tell you right now we’ve got to do something about this.”
Some of the disorderly driving on Back Mountain Road includes drivers passing other cars on double yellow lines, speeding and tailgating. There are 13 cautionary speed indicators along the road in just six miles. The signs encourage drivers to slow down as they approach sharp turns, but they do not set a speed limit.
According to Gosnell, crash data indicate a lower speed limit would improve safety. Locally, reckless driving remains an issue, with national traffic safety officials reporting traffic fatalities at crisis levels across the country.
“Unfortunately, and we see this more and more today, drivers are much more likely to speed than they were several years ago. We have noticed a lack of obedience to and since the pandemic,” Carter said.
The Oct. 22 crash on Back Mountain Road that killed two people came a week after a head-on collision resulted in three serious injuries, according to Gosnell.
Those two crashes, in addition to numerous others, have led law enforcement officials to identify Back Mountain Road as a public safety concern.
