FREDERICK COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
UPDATED: Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of Sept. 7. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.
NEW: Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance work on various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. from July 31 through Sept. 1.
PRIMARY ROADS
NEW: Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight lane closures between Winchester city limits and West Virginia line for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. from July 30 through Aug. 28.
Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Barley Drive (Stephens City) and Route 649 (Springdale Road) for turn lane construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.
NEW: Route 37 – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 14.
NEW: Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 600 (Hayfield Road) and West Virginia line, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday.
NEW: Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for maintenance work on Cedar Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) and Route 647/1085 (Aylor Road/Stickley Drive) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Sept. 1. Flagger traffic control as needed.
SECONDARY ROADS
NEW: Route 651 (Shady Elm Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 649 (Springdale Road) and Route 652 (Apple Valley Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 14.
NEW: Route 704 (Back Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 751 (Gore Road) and Route 617 (Pinetop Road) for replacement of Back Creek bridge, 8 a.m. July 31 to 4 p.m. Aug. 30. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.
CLARKE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
NEW: Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Frederick County line and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 14.
Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.
NEW: Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Frederick County line and Route 644 (Ginns Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 14.
NEW: Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Frederick County line and West Virginia line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 14.
SECONDARY ROADS
NEW: Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 649 (Frogtown Road) for pipe replacement, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.