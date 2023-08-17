BERRYVILLE — A Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) official is concerned about a highway project in West Virginia possibly bringing more tractor-trailer traffic to Clarke County.
A stretch of U.S. 340 near Harpers Ferry, a town where the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers merge, is scheduled to temporarily close on Sept. 12 for a rockslide repair project. The West Virginia Department of Highways expects the project to be completed by Dec. 11.
Ed Carter, resident administrator at VDOT's regional office in Edinburg, told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that current plans call for traffic to be detoured onto Routes 9 and 671 in Loudoun County.
At a recent meeting about the project, however, a suggestion was made to reroute large trucks using U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) in Clarke, according to Carter. The idea is being discussed.
VDOT, the Clarke County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police have "asked to be included in that discussion before a decision is made," Carter said, "as we are opposed to it without knowing the volume" of trucks to potentially be rerouted.
U.S. 340 is the major north-south route through the county. Va. 7, heavily used by commuters between Winchester and Washington, D.C., is one of two major east-west routes, the other being U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway).
Officials say Va. 7 is dangerous because drivers often travel 70 mph or more, exceeding the 55 mph speed limit, and hills create short sight distances, especially east of Berryville. The county and VDOT are cooperating to have safety improvements made along the highway.
Carter, responding to a question from board Chairman David Weiss, said if trucks are rerouted using U.S. 340 and Va. 7, "there's going to have to be some traffic adjustments made." An example, he said, are measures to keep trucks from getting onto narrow, two-lane Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road), which connects Va. 7 with U.S. 340 near the Virginia/West Virginia line.
On another issue, VDOT and county officials mentioned hearing from people who want bicycle lanes to be installed on Va. 7.
Forget that idea. It would simply be too dangerous, Carter said, largely because of speeding and current truck traffic.
"Let's face it: Route 7 is not a road to ride your bicycle on," he said. "It would be like riding your bicycle on (Interstate 81)."
VDOT has begun work to reduce the slope along Va. 7 just east of Route 612 to improve sight distances there, Carter said. Also, shoulder widening and the installation of rumble strips on the highway is continuing, he said.
