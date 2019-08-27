WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Transportation will study the intersection of Armel and Old Kitchen roads in southeastern Frederick County to see if additional stop signs are needed for driver safety.
Armel Road has a speed limit of 55 miles per hour, with warning signs in some locations where the road curves. Armel Road takes a 90-degree turn south at its intersection with Old Kitchen Road
Currently, there are no stop signs on Armel Road at this intersection, but there is one stop sign on Old Kitchen Road for drivers heading west on Armel Road.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said during a Transportation Committee meeting on Monday that some residents are concerned that Armel Road’s speed limit and a lack of stop signs increase the possibility for accidents at the intersection. They have suggested the intersection become a three-way stop.
There have been no reported crashes on Armel Road, between Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) and the Clarke County line, in the last three years.
Ed Carter, Edinburg Residency Administrator for VDOT, said VDOT could study the intersection to see if it is dangerous and if additional stop signs are needed. While a speed study is possible, it might take several months before it could get started, he added.
The committee agreed to have VDOT study the intersection. If it's found to be hazardous, VDOT can add stop signs without coming back to the Transportation Committee.
Also at the meeting, the committee voted 3-1 to not seek a truck restriction on Brucetown Road.
Bishop said Clear Brook resident Brenda Fristoe requested the restriction of through-truck traffic on Brucetown Road — a road many residents in the area think is too congested.
The most heavily traveled portion of Brucetown Road is Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) to Quarry Lane, which has an average daily traffic count of 2,700, with 12% (324) of the vehicles being three-axle trucks and 6% (162) being trucks with trailers.
A through-truck restriction would only apply to trucks that travel the entire length of Brucetown Road, so some committee members felt it would be ineffective in addressing residents' concerns.
Also, such as restriction would require a proposed alternative route — likely U.S. 340 to Va. 7 — but that would not stop trucks from shifting to other secondary routes in Frederick County, such as Old Charles Town Road.
Committee member Gary Oates said that might result people living in other places to start complaining when trucks start using their road instead.
Carter said that if the county’s Board of Supervisors wants to restrict through-truck traffic on Brucetown Road, it would have to hold a public hearing.
Committee Chairman Gary Lofton, James Racey and Oates voted to recommend denying the request to restrict through-truck traffic on Brucetown Road. Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, whose district includes the Brucetown Road area, was the lone vote to approve the request.
