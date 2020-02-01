WINCHESTER — Incumbent Ward 1 City Council member Les Veach is the first person to enter the race for this fall’s council elections.
Veach, who has operated his own State Farm Insurance agency since 1991, was joined by about 50 supporters Thursday evening in the parking lot of South End Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company as he announced his intention to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the seat he has held for three consecutive four-year terms.
“We’ve accomplished a lot of things, but I think you’ll agree with me there’s a lot more that we can do and need to do,” Veach told the gathering that included half a dozen current and former members of City Council.
If re-elected, Veach said he will continue working to improve educational opportunities, teacher salaries, Winchester’s affordable housing stock, traffic flows through the city, transparency of local government, public safety and the city’s recycling efforts, while promoting responsible spending and increasing the number of local graduates with marketable job skills.
“Our youth deserve an opportunity to find a successful path,” Veach said. “We’ve all been given that opportunity, and I think we should pay it forward.”
Republicans held most of City Council’s nine seats for 39 years, until the Democrats gained a 5-4 majority in the November 2018 election. Since then, Veach said there have been more party-line council votes than at any other point in his tenure, starting with officer elections at the panel’s first meeting in 2019 that ended with Democrats holding every executive position on the board.
Regardless of which party holds the majority following the Nov. 3 election, Veach said he would like to see more bipartisan cooperation on City Council moving forward.
Five council seats — one in each of Winchester’s four wards, plus mayor — are up for grabs this year. Incumbents John Hill (Ward 2 Democrat), Corey Sullivan (Ward 3 Republican) and John Willingham (Ward 4 Republican) have not yet announced if they will seek another term. Mayor David Smith, a Democrat, has made no public announcement, but has launched a website to promote his campaign for a second four-year term.
If a primary is needed for Republicans and Democrats to select their candidates, it will be held on June 9.
For more on Veach’s campaign, visit citizensforlesveach.com.
