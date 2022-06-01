WINCHESTER — The Virginia Employment Commission is now requiring employers to electronically submit unemployment insurance claim information.
The requirement comes with the enactment of legislation from the 2022 Virginia General Assembly in the form of House Bill 270 and Senate Bill 219. The laws require Virginia employers to register with the VEC and file documents associated with unemployment claims through electronic means. Employers could previously do this voluntarily, according to a VEC news release.
According to the VEC, 170,963 employers currently enrolled in the State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) or using VEC’s Employer Self-Service (ESS) portal already meet this requirement. Employers not currently enrolled need to register through the Employer Self-Service portal.
VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said the requirement should help with future unemployment claims.
“One of the challenges we have seen in addressing the unemployment insurance benefit claims backlog is the tremendous amount of time lost during the fact-finding process that relies on non-electronic means delaying the processing of the claim,” Roth said in the release. “The more accuracy we can have at the beginning of the claim process will improve the outcomes for individuals seeking unemployment benefits they have earned.”
The VEC Employer Self-Service portal allows employers to view details of their account while allowing them to review and update claim information, including the employer's report of separation and wage information; report the employers short-time compensation plan; review and file appeals documents; and view historical tax and wage report data.
To enroll in Employer Self Service, select "VEC Only" and complete the enrollment process. Employers may apply for a waiver if the electronic filing requirement would create an undue burden.
VEC spokesperson Joyce Fogg said that, since Jan. 1, the VEC eliminated the backlog of separation reports totaling 246,273 to being current as of March. Fogg also said the VEC has reduced unpaid pending claims by 96% from 24,887 to 1,069, including over 15,000 new unpaid claims. The appeals backlog has also been reduced from 85,546 to 49,428.
“These three areas were the focus of our phase one backlog removal effort. In our phase two backlog effort — kicked off earlier this month — we are focusing on potential fraud (just over 275,000 claims) and overpayments (just over 408,000 overpayments),” Fogg said in an email. “We are also focusing on the overpayment waivers applications process.”
Fogg said the VEC backlog isn’t broken down by locality.
For the filing week ending May 21, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 1,206. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 95 claimants from the previous week. Continued weeks claimed totaled 9,564, an increase of 1,053 claims from the previous week but was 82% lower than the 54,163 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
A breakdown of unemployment claims by locality was not available on VEC's website.
