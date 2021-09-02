WINCHESTER — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is hosting a “Live, Love and Work in Virginia!” Virtual Job Fair Series in hopes of connecting job seekers with employers.
The Shenandoah Valley portion of the virtual events will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 8. The northern Virginia and Charlottesville area will also be included that day.
A hiring event for eastern Virginia area jobseekers, including those in Norfolk, Hampton and Richmond, will be held at the same time on Sept. 9. The final virtual hiring event, for southwestern and central Virginia, will be held Sept. 14.
“Virginians are eager to get back to work and the VEC is here to provide assistance to individuals looking for jobs and also to employers, who are increasing their workforces,” VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess said in a news release. “Throughout the state, businesses are hiring and the VEC is committed to helping Virginians get back to work with the tools and resources they need.”
Job seekers are able to view jobs, post their resumes, and apply for positions up to two days before the event. During the event, job seekers are given the opportunity to chat or video conference with employers interested in their qualifications.
To register, find information on job openings, and view other services offered to support job seekers, please visit www.vec.virginia.gov.
For the most recent filing week ending Aug. 28, Clarke County had seven initial jobless claims, Frederick County had 25, Shenandoah County had 18, Warren County had 25 and Winchester had 48, according to VEC data.
Federal unemployment benefits related to COVID-19 are slated to end Saturday, which includes programs that were put in place to help people during the pandemic.
Since March 30, 2020, the VEC has issued over $14 Billion in benefits to aid Virginians during the pandemic.
According to the VEC, Virginia's labor force increased by 4,343 to 4,234,360 in June, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 5,448 to 183,799.
From June 2020 to June 2021, the VEC estimates that Virginia gained 190,400 jobs, an increase of 5.1%. In June, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 179,900 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 10,500 jobs.
