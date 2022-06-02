WINCHESTER — About 15 minutes before deputies found a small fire under Alisha Lanette White’s house on July 19, the man accused of setting it allegedly called her enraged because she would not let him see their 3-year-old son the day before.
“I got my civil rights back! I have a legal right to carry a gun! Did you know that?” Blake Adam Donaldson said in the recorded call played at his trial in Frederick Circuit Court on Thursday. “You want to play with me? Who the (expletive) do you think you are? (Expletive) you!”
Donaldson is accused of attempted arson. A verdict is expected today.
The fire involved a plastic children’s sandbox and a tarp set ablaze underneath the deck of a home on Fishel Road. Body camera footage played at the trial showed deputies using a garden hose to douse flames about 18 inches high and a few feet wide.
The fire occurred after Donaldson called and texted White dozens of times on July 18 about her allowing a custodial visit with their son. White testified she planned to allow a visit, but canceled due to her father being hospitalized in the intensive care unit. When she left the hospital, White texted Donaldson at 7:48 p.m. saying there might still be time for him to see the boy at a nearby playground, but she said he didn’t respond for a couple of hours.
Earlier in the day, Donaldson was understanding about the cancellation and in one text said he was praying for White’s father. But he became increasingly angry in the texts as the night wore on. Around 10:39 p.m., Donaldson called his former girlfriend Katherine Wolfe Lemarr who testified for the prosecution. In the recorded call played for the jury, Donaldson accused her of mistreating her daughter, who is not his biological daughter, and vowed to call police on her.
“I will stay on you every (expletive) day of your lifetime to make sure you take care of [her!}, Donaldson said. “Don’t you for one minute think this is over! Every hiding spot you think you got, I know about! And as for Alisha, yeah, yeah. Watch this.”
About an hour after the call, a Yellow Cab taxi driver picked up a fare at Donaldson’s home on Locust Trail and dropped the fare off at White’s house at 11:50 p.m. Taxi driver Sammy G. Link testified he didn’t remember what his passenger looked like.
White testified she never saw Donaldson outside her home, but heard someone banging on the door and windows and that Donaldson texted her saying he could see her inside the home. White said she was especially unnerved by Donaldson’s remark about getting his gun rights back.
“I’ve been harassed by Blake many times, but this time something seemed off,” she said. “I’m glad I called [911] because I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t.”
But defense attorney Jason Ransom told jurors in opening arguments that White set the fire and was trying to frame Donaldson.
“He loves his child. He in no way would put his child at harm,” Ransom said. “It was a very superficial fire that she knew she could control and that the deputies would come out and extinguish.”
In a blistering two-hour cross examination that included several objections by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew M. Robbins, Ransom attacked White’s character and credibility. He cited inconsistencies between her trial testimony and testimony at a preliminary hearing as well as statements she give to police and texts she sent. They included:
· White not admitting at the preliminary hearing that she had two shoplifting convictions.
· White testifying she wasn’t afraid of Donaldson getting custody of the boy, but texting custody concerns to her mother.
· White telling deputies Donaldson rang her doorbell around 10 p.m. on July 18, but testifying he visited around midnight on July 19.
· White texting people on the night of July 18 about Donaldson harassing her, but testifying she didn’t contact anyone before calling 911.
Before the jury was seated, Judge William Warner Eldridge IV denied Ransom’s motion to allow testimony about White being charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance in Maryland while her son was in her vehicle. Ransom said White framed Donaldson because he threatened to use info about the charges to gain custody of the boy. While unable to inform the jury of the charges, Ransom did get White to admit she was receiving methadone — a drug given to recovering heroin users — when the fire happened.
Eldridge also instructed jurors to disregard a reference White made on the body camera footage to Donaldson’s criminal history. The 41-year-old Donaldson’s record includes convictions for assaulting a police officer, breaking and entering, destruction of property, eluding police, hit and run, obstruction of justice, and perjury.
Robbins told jurors the Donaldson voicemails speak for themselves.
“He’s a manipulator,” he said. “He threatens people. He’s aggressive towards people to bend them to his will. That’s what he does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.