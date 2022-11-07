Veterans Day is Friday.
Following are some of the community events that are planned this week:
• In honor of Veterans Day, Shenandoah University will host a free screening of "HERE.IS.BETTER." at 5 p.m. Thursday in Stimpson Auditorium, Halpin-Harrison Hall, 600 Millwood Ave., Winchester. This documentary explores trauma therapy sessions and gives hope to veterans battling post traumatic stress disorder. The event will begin with hors d'oeuvres at 4:30 p.m. Following the screening, there will be a question-and-answer panel with a dinner buffet afterward. Note: the film contains scenes from combat, a fireworks display, and mature themes of suicide, sexual assault and violence.
• Boy Scout Troop 34 will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Park, 35 E. Main St., Berryville. American flags that are worn beyond repair may be dropped off at the flag disposal receptacle outside the entrance to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760 at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville.
• Veterans Day Assembly on Friday at Handley High School, Winchester. Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Union.
• The American Red Cross and the Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday honoring all veterans at Winchester National Cemetery, 401 National Ave., Winchester.
• The Clarke County Veterans Day Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the county's Veterans Memorial located on the west side of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. The event is sponsored by the Berryville and Clarke County governments. Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold will serve as emcee. Colors will be posted and retired by the Clarke County Honor Guard. The Clarke County Community Band will provide music, and there will be a ceremonial wreath laying. Also, the Clarke County Veteran of the Year will be named. In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the second-floor meeting room in the government center. Afterward, VFW Post 9760 will host an open house for veterans and their families. Light refreshments and desserts will be served. The post is located at 425 S. Buckmarsh St.
• Middletown will have a Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday at the Veterans Memorial on Main Street.
• The Winchester Area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions for veterans from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester. Pets for Vets aims to connect veterans with a great shelter pet. Military ID required.
• Veterans will be treated to a free breakfast buffet from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday at Winchester Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. The event is open to the public. Guests and family are welcome to attend (cost for those who aren't veterans is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-13, and free for children age 5 and younger). There will be a short ceremony at 11 a.m.
