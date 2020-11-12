STEPHENS CITY — Amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the community commemorated Veterans Day a little differently on Wednesday.
Instead of the large ceremonies and programs that are typically held, there were small gatherings and virtual events to mark the occasion.
Lord Fairfax Community College, for instance, hosted a tribute ceremony via Zoom featuring a video that honored veterans and their families.
Despite the rainy weather, Double Spur Outfitters in Star Tannery in Frederick County entertained about 40 veterans and 20 of their family members at a free fishing event along Cedar Creek, where there was plenty of room for social distancing and plenty of trout for catching.
Local governments, including Stephens City, Middletown and Berryville-Clarke County, held Veterans Day commemorations.
In Middletown, heavy rain forced the ceremony to move from the town's outdoor Veterans Memorial on Main Street to the Middletown Fire Department banquet hall, where the 50 people in attendance spread out to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The event included prayers from the Rev. Clay Knick from Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown and performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful."
Keynote speaker Richard Van Norton Jr., who served in the Marine Corps from 1968-1991, achieving the rank of sergeant major, told those gathered, "I truly believe we have the best trained, best equipped, most dedicated men and women defending the finest form of government the world has ever known.”
He praised America’s freedoms and said the freedom of religion, the press, assembly and speech would not be possible if it weren’t for soldiers willing to fight for them.
“These freedoms are not free,” Norton said. “They come at a very high price. Our nation has sacrificed our sons and daughters, it’s best and brightest on the battlefields all over this world to ensure that our sons, our daughters, our grandsons and our great-grandsons and great-granddaughters do not lose the freedoms our forefathers wrote into the foundations of our government.”
He said the country's military represents many religions, cultures, races and beliefs.
Citing the Declaration of Independence, he said the words "all men are created equal" send a powerful message to the world about what Americans believe.
With 2020 consumed by the pandemic, racial strife and a contentious presidential election, Norton urged people to "please keep our president and all of the lawmakers and our law enforcement officers in your prayers and thoughts, regardless of their political affiliation. We are Americans. Our opinions are welcome. Hateful rhetoric accomplishes nothing. We need to come together and use our influence as citizens to heal the wounds are country has suffered needlessly in the past year in the name of election politics. Veterans and those serving our country deserve more. We as citizens are better than what we have seen.”
In Stephens City, about 30 people gathered at the town's Veterans Memorial on Main Street, huddling underneath a tent or standing with an umbrella in hand to guard against the rain. There were prayers from Victory Church Pastor Keith Cross and Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director and Pastor Brandan Thomas, a wreath-laying ceremony, Boy Scout Troop 15 raising the American flag and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 playing "Taps."
Stephens City Mayor and VFW District 7 Commander Mike Diaz said Veterans Day is just one small way of honoring soldiers and their families.
“The service members we honor today came from all walks of life, but they share several fundamental qualities,” Diaz said. “They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication, duty as well as integrity — all of the qualities needed to serve a cause larger than oneself.”
Navy veteran Anthony Barnes, who is military and veterans affairs manager for Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th), said veterans are constantly seeking what they can for their country and are committed to service. But he reminded the crowd of the toll war can take on soldiers and the suicide rate among veterans. He encouraged those in attendance to contribute to organizations that help veterans and to reach out to a veteran personally, saying that many service members, once they return home, feel like they have no one to turn to and nowhere to go.
“Your words may even save a life,” Barnes said. “As we all know we still live in a world were between 20 and 22 of our brothers and sisters tragically take their own lives a day. Our battle buddies can’t always leave the battle on the field.”
At the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, Army veteran Will Nelson was named the 2020 Berryville-Clarke County Veteran of the Year during the county's annual Veterans Day program, which was limited in size because of the pandemic and had to move indoors because of the rain.
Nelson is an active community volunteer who embarked on a 31-year career with the Federal Aviation Administration after his military service.
"Will sees each person as a person of worth," said the Rev. Jim Smith.
Though the annual program's format and scale had to change this year to address public health concerns, "I am certain that the immense pride that this community has in all of its veterans will shine through," Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold said.
