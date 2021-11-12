WINCHESTER — Freedom is fragile and can only be preserved by people willing to make individual sacrifices for the collective good.
That was the theme of Devon Parkhurst’s keynote speech at Handley High School’s Veterans Day Program on Thursday.
“Like a blade of grass, freedom can be cut. Like a blade of grass, freedom can be stepped on or trampled over,” Parkhurst, an Iraq War veteran and Stephenson resident, told several hundred students and about 30 veterans. “However, with proper roots and the right defense, freedom can last and even spread.”
Parkhurst grew up outside Fort Worth, Texas, and moved to Hawaii. He enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2006 as an infantryman in the 100th Battalion/442nd Regiment.
The outfit became known as the “Purple Heart Battalion” in World War II when it was the most highly decorated in the European theater for a unit of its size. It was comprised of about 1,400 Japanese-Americans from Hawaii who fought in France and Italy. Most of the soldiers’ families had been forcibly moved by the U.S. government into internment camps during the war.
“They proved it wasn’t just about them,” said Parkhurst, who was honorably discharged in 2019. “It was about future generations.”
While serving in Basra, Iraq, in 2008-09, Parkhurst manned an M24O machine gun while protecting supply transports. He later became an intelligence analyst. While still a reservist, he worked as a civilian human intelligence analyst and contractor in Afghanistan in 2012-13 where he worked closely with Afghan interpreters.
Parkhurst, who is now a Microsoft customer account manager, said his experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq made him empathize with the Afghan and Iraqi people and the hardships they’ve endured. And it provided greater appreciation for the freedom Americans have. He asked students to use their freedom to be better citizens.
“Be involved in your community. Take pride in your work. Do not give up. Care for each other. Respect different beliefs and choose to care about the world you live in,” said Parkhurst, a 34-year-old husband and father of 4-year-old and 9-year-old sons. “It doesn’t have to be in the military, but serve. Serve something greater than yourself.”
Parkhurst said when people consider Veterans Day they should focus on the reasons veterans volunteer to serve.
“While each one is different, I can tell you mine. My why is you,” he said. “When we put others before ourselves, the roots grow.”
Winchester resident and veteran Jerry Headley said in an interview that Parkhurst’s speech was “superb.” The 83-year-old Headley, a 1956 Handley graduate, served in the Marine Corps as an enlisted man from 1956-59. He served in the Army as an officer from 1968 to 1984, including a tour in the Vietnam War in 1968-69.
Headley has been attending the program since returning to Winchester in 2003. Handley staff said the program was discontinued in the 1960s but resumed in 2002. It’s been held annually since then except for last year when it had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Headley said the interaction benefits students and vets.
He noted that since the draft ended in 1973, far fewer people now serve in the military. Today, the approximately 1.3 million military members are just a fraction of the 333 million American population, leading to a disconnect between civilians and service members. Headley said events like the Handley program help bridge the divide.
“It’s really good to interface with the kids. I know they really love the stories that the veterans tell,” he said. “And it’s really good for us just to see the students engaged.”
Handley seniors Alex Swift and Kaylynn Turben, both of whom are considering joining the military, said Parkhurst’s speech was inspirational.
“I liked how he talked about his reasons for wanting to serve, “ Turben said. “It really gets me thinking about my reasons.”
