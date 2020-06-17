A recent donation of 10,000 masks from South Korea is going a long way to helping protect people in the Shenandoah Valley from the COVID-19 virus.
The donation was sent to the Shenandoah Valley Chapter #313 of the Korean War Veterans Association with help from the Korean American Community Association of Greater Washington, said David Clark, chapter commander.
“I ordered 1,200 masks and low and behold I get 10,000,” he said.
With 100 masks per box, he said the donation of 100 boxes has made a huge difference to recipients around the region.
“We have just been giving them out,” he said. “We were hoping we could reach as many people as possible."
Some of the many organizations that have benefited so far are the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Middleburg, Brucetown United Methodist Church in Frederick County, the Berryville and Front Royal Presbyterian churches, fire departments in Gore and Berryville, the Frederick and Clarke county sheriff’s offices, four hospitals in the Leesburg area and some local chapters of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War.
On Tuesday, Clark had 10 boxes at the Winchester American Legion Post 21, and he said he’s holding a couple of boxes for the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Virginia.
Clark, a Korean War veteran who visited Seoul with his son in 2018 as part of the Korean War Veterans Association's Korea Revisit Program, said the country is highly respectful of veterans.
“You can’t imagine how well you are treated in Korea,” he said.
When he arrived there and stepped off his airplane, two lines of Korean citizens waited to greet him, he recalled.
“They were applauding,” he said. “Everything was paid, we didn’t have to pay a thing.”
The mask donation, too, was above and beyond, he said.
“I can’t say enough about the South Korean government,” he said. “They just can’t do anything more for us”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.