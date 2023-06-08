Experience U.S. military history in action at the 10th annual Living History and Veterans Event this Saturday in Frederick County.
The American Military Heritage Museum, located less than two miles east of Stephens City on Fairfax Pike (Va. 277), will host a special museum presentation and display focusing on America’s military involvement over the years.
The event is free and will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
The event is coordinated by P. M. Fravel, a local historian and the museum curator, and will feature reenactors and living history displays, including a large collection of World War II equipment and military vehicles. Also included are World War I, Korean and Vietnam-era displays. Artifacts include everything from uniforms and weapons to a M5A1 Stuart Tank from WWII.
“It’s a cram course in American history, and it’s especially first-hand with the living history folks,” Fravel said. “We encourage the whole family to attend.”
From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can meet and talk with veterans. Reunions of WWII, Korean War and Vietnam-era servicemen and women will occur starting at 11 a.m., along with group photographs.
“We want to recognize the people who have served,” Fravel said. “The biggest compliment we get is from people who come up and say, ‘That’s the most our father or grandfather has talked about their military service.’ That’s been a blessing and has made it all worth it.”
A barbecue luncheon will start at noon. Fravel is encouraging local veterans to attend, spread the word about the event, and share their stories.
Last year’s event pulled in about 1,000 attendees.
“We’ve got new living history people and displays, both in and outside of the museum,” Fravel said. “If you’ve been before, come back. You’ll see something new.”
For further information, contact Fravel at 540-974-1044 or by email at fravel@clemson.edu.
