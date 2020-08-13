STEPHENS CITY — Heroes on the River, a local nonprofit group that provides free social gatherings and outdoor activities to combat veterans, received a $3,000 donation from Paladin Bar & Grill in Stephens City on Tuesday.
The money will help offset the cancellation of the organization's annual 5K race over coronavirus concerns. The race, which was set for Labor Day in Stephens City, is the group's biggest fundraiser. Last year, it raised $3,000.
After reading about the event’s cancellation in the newspaper, the restaurant at 181-A Warrior Drive decided to make a donation. A restaurant spokesperson said the local community helped Paladin Bar & Grill through the COVID-19 crisis and this was a way of giving back to the community and supporting a good cause.
“We were just completely blown away,” said Adam Packham, the group's founder. “That’s a lot of money to give away to an organization in a lump sum like that. For them to even think to call [Stephens City] and offer it to us, we can’t be more grateful for it. It’s really going to go a long way, especially with us being a 100% nonprofit organization. Every single penny is going to go directly into helping combat veterans.”
Packham said the mission of Heroes on the River is important because it brings veterans together.
“A lot of times what happens is when everybody gets out of the military and all of your brothers you fought in combat with, 90% of the time when you go home, you are not anywhere near those people,” Packham said. “So you bring these veterans together, they can reconnect and get that same feeling, that same camaraderie, that same brotherhood and sisterhood back. And on top of that, they can have a good time.”
