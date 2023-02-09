WINCHESTER — Watching another team celebrate a title on the brand new artificial turf field at Bridgeforth Stadium last year was not what the Shenandoah University baseball team had in mind when it hosted its first-ever regional in its 11th trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament since 2009.
Fortunately for the Hornets, many of the players who experienced the pain of losing the Winchester Regional championship game to Catholic University are back to try a write a happier ending to the 2023 season.
SU will open its 40-game regular season on Saturday with a non-conference doubleheader at noon at Kevin Anderson Field at Bridgeforth Stadium against Widener University (1-0), and the Hornets could be primed for an even bigger season after going 37-12-1 and finishing 2022 ranked 22nd nationally in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll.
This year, the Hornets are the preseason No. 21 team and are picked to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference after taking the league tournament crown last year following a 14-5-1 ODAC regular-season record. With 119 points, the Hornets have 14 more points than defending regular-season champion Lynchburg, which is ranked 16th nationally and also made last year's NCAA Tournament.
Catholic — which rallied from a 6-0 first-inning deficit in the Winchester Regional championship game by scoring 13 straight runs in a 13-10 win against SU — is ranked 20th. The Cardinals went on to win the Super Regionals and compete in the NCAA Division III World Series.
"Our players and staff remember [how last season ended] very well," said SU's Anderson, the 20th-year head coach whose name will be on the Bridgeforth Stadium field for the first time this season.
The Hornets aren't lacking for hunger, or experience.
SU has seven of the nine starters back from a team that ranked in the top half of the 11-team league in runs per game (8.0, fifth), batting average (.320, second), slugging percentage (.473, second), on-base percentage (.386, fourth) and stolen bases (94, second). The Hornets return their entire starting infield, which helped SU rank second in Division III in double plays last year (49) and lead the ODAC and tie for sixth nationally with a .974 fielding percentage.
SU made the best addition of the conference, as 2021 ODAC Player of the Year and First Team All-America Colby Martin is back to serve as a designated hitter and closer after missing the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery.
SU also returns five of the nine pitchers who appeared in at least 10 games in 2022, including three of its four starting pitchers from the Winchester Regional.
One of the reasons why the Hornets have so much experience is the extra year of eligibility provided to spring athletes who suited up in 2020 and 2021. SU has seven players listed as graduate students on its 64-player roster, including its two star Sherando High School graduates in shortstop Frankie Ritter and first baseman Pearce Bucher. Ritter (First Team) and Bucher (Third Team) are two of SU's four returning All-ODAC players. The Hornets have 17 other players listed as seniors.
"We're very veteran-oriented," Anderson said. "We'll mix in some younger guys. But when you come to watch us play, there's going to be a lot of veterans on the field. The experience goes so far. We're very excited to get going."
When Martin last played for SU, he led the ODAC in batting average (.482), OBP (.544) and slugging percentage (.788) and was third in RBIs (55) and tied for fourth in home runs (eight). Anderson said there will be fluidity to the lineup based on matchups and how well people are swinging the bat, but Martin could hit third in the order.
Ritter returns as the Hornets' leadoff hitter. Ritter led the ODAC in stolen bases last year (23 in 26 attempts), tied for third in runs (52) and hit .361 with 33 RBIs and a .411 OBP.
Senior Gavin Horning was another Third Team All-ODAC selection, doing so as a designated hitter. He batted .402 with 25 RBIs and a .451 OBP in 2022 and will play right field this season. He may wind up batting second in the lineup.
Bucher enters the year on a 36-game hitting streak. He tied for third in the ODAC in RBIs last year (48), ranked fourth in batting average (.397) and had a team-best .453 OBP. He could hit fourth.
Graduate student Kyle Lisa stepped in for Martin at second base last year and more than made up his absence, earning First Team All-ODAC honors. He tied for the ODAC lead in RBIs (65), ranked second in home runs (12), tied for third in runs (52) and batted .320 with a .409 OBP. He could hit fifth.
SU's lineup also returns starters Ryan Clawson, a graduate student third baseman who hit .330 with 28 RBIs and a .413 OBP; Millbrook graduate and senior left fielder Haden Madagan (.246, six home runs, 32 RBIs); and Anderson's son Kooper.
Now a senior, Kooper had an outstanding offensive season last year, ranking second on the team in batting average (.364), OBP (.439) and stolen bases (18, tied for the fifth in the ODAC). He'll likely hit ninth, but possibly second, because of his speed. Kooper was exceptional on defense as well last year, but now he moves from right field to center field to take over for Second Team All-ODAC center fielder Henry Delavergne.
"In my opinion, Henry Delavergne was the best defensive center fielder in the country," Kevin Anderson said. "[Kooper] started some in center when Henry had an injury. And Gavin has played right. We had Gavin DH last year because of some injuries he had."
The Hornets also also have a couple of newcomers who can play all three outfield positions in junior college transfer Cameron Carrow, a junior from Guilford Tech in North Carolina, and freshman Kyle Garrett (Pasadena, Md.). In the infield, senior first baseman Sam Horn (.269, four home runs, 21 RBIs) headlines the group of reserve players as the team's top pinch-hitter and someone who can fill in for Bucher, who will be unavailable on some Mondays due to his doctorate of physical therapy program.
Anderson lauded departed catcher Matt Moon for his ability to work with the pitchers and shut down the running game of opponents, noting his throws to second base took two seconds.
SU will look to replace him with a committee of Tyler Blittersdorf, a junior transfer from Hartford Community College who hit .500 with five home runs and 26 RBIs in just 46 at-bats last year; sophomore Brody Pickette (.318 with two home runs and seven RBIs in just 22 at-bats over 11 games, including six starts last year); junior Dillon Partin; and freshman Greg Cunha (Chambersburg, Pa.). Blittersdorf also can play first base.
SU ranked third in the ODAC with a 4.88 ERA last year. The Hornets will feature a strong starting pitching corps of senior right-handers Jacob Faivre (9-1, 4.31 ERA, 62 strikeouts, 23 walks in 71 innings), Reilly Owen (5-4, 4.76 ERA, 58 strikeouts and 42 walks in 68 innings) and Jacob Bell in conference games.
Bell, a James Wood High school graduate, made eight of his 10 appearances in relief last year, but he kept the Hornets' season alive with his start against Catholic in the regional tournament, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven batters in 7.1 innings in the first of the two games on championship Sunday. Bell — who struck out 34 batters and walked 11 in 28.2 innings last year — will now step into the starting spot vacated by Calvin Pastel.
Junior righty Aaron Leinenbach should start some games after pitching on SU's developmental squad the past two years, and senior lefty Michael Prosperi will also start after suffering an injury and pitching only one inning last year. Prosperi has a career ERA of 2.62 with 52 strikeouts and 28 walks in 79 innings dating back to 2018. He's started 11 of his 23 career games.
"We'll pitch by committee, especially in the month of February with guys on a pitch count," Anderson said. "We'll also close by committee."
One of the team's closers will be Martin, who saved three games for SU in 2021. He threw 100 miles per hour at the Florida Collegiate Summer League All-Star game in 2021. Anderson said the right-hander is pitching bullpen sessions and should start pitching in games for the Hornets in middle to late March.
SU also brings back its 2022 saves leader in Matt House (eight). House — who will also help as an infielder — struck out 15 batters and walked only one in 17.1 innings last year.
Other key figures in SU's bullpen will be Lisa (six games, 11 innings, 3.27 ERA, nine strikeouts, two walks), senior righty Tristan Everett (12 games, 18.1 innings, 3.93 ERA, 15 strikeouts, six walks) and sophomore righty Brian Ferreira.
Anderson is excited about SU's schedule. He says the Hornets will play 11 games against teams that played in NCAA Regionals in 2022, including nine in the non-conference schedule. SU's opponents had an overall record of 473-298 last year for a winning percentage of .613. Anderson says the team's schedule ranked 14th nationally out of 390 schools last year, so that could improve.
Preseason No. 1 Salisbury University comes to SU on March 13, a day after the opening ODAC doubleheader against Hampden-Sydney. Prior to that, the Hornets will take on No. 17 Oswego State twice and No. 14 SUNY Cortland once in SU's Mr. V Memorial Classic on March 4-5. Anderson said the ODAC should be challenging as always.
The Hornets will play their first 14 games at home before traveling to Mary Washington on March 15.
Anderson is also excited about the continued improvements to Bridgeforth Stadium. The light pole that fell last summer has been replaced, but Anderson said light poles are just one part of planned upgrades to the stadium. One new feature this year that will pay dividends for the players is a four-camera system (center field, behind the plate, and one in each dugout) that helps with skill development. Anderson said SU is using Trackman to provide data on things like release points, spin rate, launch angle and exit speed.
"We're very appreciative and thankful for all the work that our administration has done to make this happen," Anderson said.
