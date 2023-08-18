BERRYVILLE — No doubt about it, the United States of America is the best country in which to live, Army veteran Marc Robinson said Thursday afternoon.
Robinson was the keynote speaker during a Veterans Appreciation Day event at the 68th Clarke County Fair.
He wishes everyone worldwide enjoyed the same personal rights and freedoms that Americans do.
“It’s so bad how many countries treat their people,” said Robinson, who served in the Army from 1978 to 1982. He now works for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Contrasts between nations — even ones adjoining each other — are striking. Robinson mentioned, for example, South Korea, a presidential constitutional republic like the U.S. where citizens have many of the same rights, and neighboring North Korea, a socialist dictatorship.
South Koreans’ “brothers across the DMZ (demilitarized zone) still live like people in the (early) 1900s and have no rights at all,” Robinson said.
“Hopefully, one day we won’t have countries that treat their people that way,” he said. “Until then, we need a strong and vibrant military.”
Robinson was part of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) in North Carolina. He didn’t take part in any fighting, but he said he gladly would have gone into combat if needed.
He described to the approximately 100 people attending Thursday’s event four aspects of what being a veteran means to him.
“All are of equal importance to me,” he emphasized.
One is his personal appreciation of having been able to serve his country.
“It’s a true blessing,” Robinson said. “I thank my lucky stars I’m an American.”
Another is having fulfilled “a keen sense of duty” to serve his nation, he said.
“I’ve never regretted it,” he said.
He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s famous quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country,” in which he challenged every American to help the public in some way.
The third aspect that Robinson cited was to honor his ancestors and America’s forefathers.
Robinson said many of his relatives served in the armed forces, and two of his cousins currently attend military academies. He’s proud of that, he added.
He described the fourth aspect of what being a veteran means to him as a desire to end war, slow down the establishment of dictatorships and “stand up for all of the little people in this world.”
Following his speech, Robinson led the audience in an impromptu performance of “God Bless America.”
Robinson is a past president of the Winchester-based Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. Some of his colleagues in the organization exclaimed, “Hip Hip Hooray!” after he spoke.
The Rev. Tyler Phillips, pastor of Berryville Baptist Church, told the audience there is “so much bitterness and death ... war and loss” in the world today.
“We look forward to the day when war, pain and strife will pass away,” said Phillips.
As part of Veterans Appreciation Day, all veterans and active-duty members of the military were admitted to the fair for free.
The fair, organized by the Clarke County Ruritan Club, continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds on West Church Street (Va. 7 Business), just west of Berryville.
Upcoming attractions include Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling at 7:30 p.m. today and a Dragon Motorsports Truck & Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. Saturday.
