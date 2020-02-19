WINCHESTER — Army veteran Elana Duffy, of New York City, suffered a traumatic brain injury and had her leg amputated following a roadside bombing in Iraq in 2005.
Her traumatic brain injury, which was discovered years after the initial damage occurred, lead to her retirement from the military in 2012 and transition to civilian life.
This difficult transition, along with friends and colleagues she lost to suicide and from not seeking follow-up medical treatment, sparked her to create PathFinder in 2015. The company uses artificial intelligence to help connect veterans to community resources, alongside reviews and recommendations about those services.
Duffy and fellow Army veteran John Norton, of Berryville, talked to Shenandoah University students on Tuesday about transitioning from military to civilian life as part of the Presidents Day Leadership Forum hosted by the Harry F. Byrd. Jr. Business School’s Institute for Entrepreneurship.
Duffy stressed the importance of building communities to help others going through transitions. “It’s not a sign of weakness that you need some sort of help. Everybody does,” she said.
When she walked around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after her brain surgery, people assumed she was a visitor because she didn’t have anything visibly wrong with her.
“Whereas I was sitting there saying like, ‘I don’t remember what I had for breakfast this morning and I’m bumping into walls,’” she told The Star. “That was the hardest thing to deal with.”
She said President Trump’s recent comments downplaying concussions and traumatic brain injuries suffered by U.S. troops following an Iranian missile attack were “hurtful and offensive.” Trump described their injuries as “headaches.” She said traumatic brain injuries, such as the one she suffered, are serious injuries.
Norton, a senior consultant with VisionBound International, which facilitates leadership, team building and customer loyalty programs, shared tips on improving leadership skills.
He recalled a pivotal moment in his life when he was under attack in a foxhole in Vietnam in 1972.
“When the explosion went off, and as the force of the concussion came in and lifted us up in the hole and threw us back down again, my instantaneous reaction was, ‘It’s over, I’m out of here,’” he said.
Seven soldiers were killed and 30 were wounded in the attack. As he regained consciousness, Norton realized he was unharmed, but he was expecting another attack.
That’s when he got out of foxhole and prayed to make it home alive. Throughout his military career, Norton said he had countless transitions between jobs where he felt lost, but turning to prayer helped him, just as he believed it did when he was in Vietnam.
“This experience for me was very formative in the way I thought about life, the way I thought about leadership,” Norton said.
