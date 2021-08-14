WINCHESTER — Even if you're not a client of Winchester Animal Hospital, you're no doubt familiar with it as the place with the funny signs.
Here are some the recent messages displayed at 901 N. Loudoun St.:
- "A reptile dysfunction? We've got the cure for that!"
- "My alarm clock doesn't have a snooze; it has paws"
- "Happy Father's Day! 10% off neuters"
- "All visitors must be approved by the cats"
The credit (or blame) for the frequently updated, often hilarious signs is shared by the entire Winchester Animal Hospital staff.
"It's a mashup between different people's ideas," Office Manager DeeAnn Hamm said. "It's something cute to catch people's attention."
Sometimes the signs carry a serious message hidden within a funny slogan, like when the hospital is promoting rabies awareness or the need to spay and neuter pets. Other times, Hamm said, "It's just whatever we come up with."
Regardless of what the hospital's signs say, people always take notice.
"We've actually gained clients because of our signs," Hamm said. "I was having knee surgery and the lady who checked me in said her children ride the bus past here and they always look forward to reading our signs."
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital temporarily replaced its funny messages with a serious one asking people to be nice to each other. Hamm said that sign was prompted because coronavirus concerns compelled Winchester Animal Hospital to temporarily bar animal owners from coming inside the facility while their pets were being treated. As a result, some clients became anxious about the welfare of their pets and got irate with staff.
Now that humans are once again allowed to accompany their pets inside, tensions have eased and the funny signs have returned.
Hamm, who has been with Winchester Animal Hospital for three years, said her favorite sign so far was a play on words involving a certain breed of dog that just barely won approval from the facility's practice manager, Kerri Shultz-Wilfong. It said: "This is a good place, we Shih Tzu not."
When asked for an example of a sign that Shultz-Wilfong rejected, Hamm said, "It had something to do with anal glands."
