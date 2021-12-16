WINCHESTER — VFW Post 2123 of Winchester, with some assistance from the Winchester-based chapter of the American Red Cross of the Greater Shenandoah Valley, is delivering holiday cheer to aged and ailing military veterans.
Rich Petro, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post that meets in the Elks Lodge at 466 Front Royal Pike, said on Wednesday that holiday visits with infirmed veterans are a tradition with his organization that dates back “at least 10 years if not more.”
The tradition began with VFW Post 2123’s auxiliary, Petro said. One of its members, Theressa Russell, headed up the effort each year until she died in January 2018.
“Our regular [VFW] members picked it up from there and we’ve continued to do it,” he said.
The outreach effort has expanded since Russell’s passing. While it used to focus primarily on veterans at the Evergreen Health and Rehab Center at 380 Millwood Ave. in Winchester, Petro said this year’s visits will include five local facilities: Evergreen, Envoy of Winchester, Green Valley Commons, Hilltop and Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Approximately 55 veterans will receive gift bags stuffed with comfort items such as toiletries, puzzles, socks and first-aid kits. The VFW got help filling the bags from the local Red Cross, where Community Volunteer Leader Leslie Caliva said they had some extra items that Procter and Gamble Co. had donated for patients at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
“It was a perfect opportunity, one that we couldn’t pass up,” Caliva said on Wednesday about helping with the VFW gift bags. “A lot of folks don’t know the depth of how much the American Red Cross supports our veterans and their families.”
Perhaps the most special items in the gift bags are Christmas cards signed by members of VFW Post 2123. Petro said each bag will include several cards so the recipients can, if they choose, display them in their rooms.
Petro said he and a few other VFW members will be delivering the gift bags early next week. Three of the healthcare facilities participating in the event have said the group will not be able to visit individually with veterans due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but Spring Arbor and Hilltop have agreed to let the volunteers come inside for a little holiday socializing after they’ve been tested for the coronavirus.
“It’s a tough time of the year for our veterans and we just hope this brings a little bit of light and joy to their day,” Caliva said.
“The last time we were there, one of the members said, ‘Let’s sing some Christmas carols,’” Petro said. “I was looking around the room and, even if they [the resident veterans] weren’t singing out full throat, you could see them bopping to the music or mouthing the words. It was very inspiring to see how they got into the spirit of it.”
