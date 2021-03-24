BERRYVILLE — To commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday, VFW Post 9760 is hosting an open house for all Vietnam War-era veterans from 4 to 6 p.m. at the post, located at 425 S. Buckmarsh Street in Berryville.
Light refreshments and cake will be served.
Veterans may bring memorabilia or mementos for display. Due to current pandemic conditions, masks are required for entry and social distancing will be maintained. It is not necessary to make reservations.
For more information, contact VFW Post Commander Tom Vorisek at 540-303-0774.
