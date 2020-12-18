BERRYVILLE — Two band directors are among this year’s three recipients of the VFW Smart/Maher Citizenship Education Teacher Awards.
One of those directors is a former student of the other.
VFW Post 9760 presented the Teacher of the Year awards to Mark Curry of Clarke County High School, Carolyn “C.J.” Wilkerson of Johnson-Williams Middle School and Lisa Knick of D.G. Cooley Elementary School during the Clarke County School Board’s meeting this week.
Curry, winner of the high school division, is in his 24th year as band director at CCHS. Tom Vorisek, commander of Post 9760, said that under Curry’s leadership, the band attracts 85-100 students annually. Those students are able to participate in various activities including marching band, concert band, percussion ensemble, pep band, jazz ensemble, steel drums, indoor drumline and two color guard units.
“This variety is a testament to Mark’s leadership, dedication, organizational ability, communication skills and exceptional musical diversity,” Vorisek said. “It also demonstrates discipline, camaraderie and student leadership that is developed within the ranks of the band.”
Dr. William Pease, retired director of bands for the University of Virginia (U.Va.), has known Curry for more than a decade.
“One of Mark’s incredible accomplishments,” Pease said in a submitted statement, “has been the number of leadership positions that his former students have held at the University of Virginia Cavalier Marching Band program.”
For instance, he said, three students from Berryville have held the drum major position “for five years and counting.”
“This is a direct reflection of Mark’s leadership and work ethic,” Pease said.
Vorisek quoted an unidentified former CCHS student as saying, “Mr. Curry is the teacher who never gives up on his students, no matter the circumstance. He is the teacher who pushes us to improve and grow every time we step foot in the band room.”
Still, “he is the teacher who gives every student a place in his classroom, welcoming each one with open arms,” the student said. “He is the teacher who juggles many different tasks but continues to teach with passion each day.”
Wilkerson, winner of the middle school division, is band director at J-WMS. She has taught there since 2014.
She also is assistant band director at CCHS, from which she graduated in 2009. Curry was her teacher, Vorisek mentioned.
Reading statements about her from J-WMS Principal Evan Robb and others, Vorisek said Wilkerson shows “unwavering dedication to her students and local community,” such as by organizing band concerts which the public can attend.
An unidentified middle school faculty member wrote that Wilkerson “incorporates new and innovative technology and research-based teaching strategies into the classroom.”
“Ms. Wilkerson has truly been a guiding light for my children, instilling not just a strong musical foundation (in them), but also shaping them into becoming well-rounded individuals and citizens,” a parent quoted by Vorisek wrote.
Wilkerson is the second CCHS graduate to be named a Teacher of the Year by the VFW Post, Vorisek said.
Knick, the elementary level winner, has been an English Language Learners teacher at Cooley since 2017. She previously taught in three other school divisions.
Based on comments by those who know her, Vorisek described Knick as outstanding, dedicated, caring and engaging.
“Due to the diversity of the student population she serves, she makes an effort to highlight and celebrate the cultural differences of her students,” he said, reading from others’ recommendations of Knick for the award. “She brings her whole heart to her work with her students and puts in hours of preparation to make their learning experience one of excellence. Her students work hard for her, and their gains are celebrated by her.”
During the summer of 2017, Knick traveled to Honduras as part of a medical missions group. She traveled to various villages and helped hundreds of children learn and obtain basic medical care.
“Traveling to a third world country to help needy residents is the epitome of good citizenship,” Vorisek said.
Each of the winners received a check for $500 and will move on to district competition, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.