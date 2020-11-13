WINCHESTER — VFW Post 2123 and Boy Scout Troop 63 will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday at 121 Bruce Drive in Winchester.
United States flags that have become torn, faded or otherwise unsuitable for public display will be retired in a respectful ceremony that follows social-distancing and mask protocols.
According to FlagsUSA.com, the preferred method for retiring a U.S. flag is burning. Folded flags are treated with reverence in a solemn, dignified cremation ceremony.
Across the country, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts serve as drop-off points for old, tattered flags.
The civic organization follows ceremonial retirement procedures that were established in June 1923 with the creation of the U.S. Flag Code, and frequently conducts ceremonies in cooperation with other community organizations including the Boy Scouts of America.
The VFW is the nation’s largest and oldest organization for U.S. war veterans. Founded in 1899, the organization has more than 1.6 million VFW and Auxiliary members based in 6,200 posts worldwide. For more information, visit VFW.org.
