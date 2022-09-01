Sherando High School is slated to remain in Class 4 after the Virginia High School League’s Alignment Committee voted 4-1 in favor of Sherando’s appeal to not be placed in Class 5, Region D for the four-year alignment cycle beginning in 2023.
The Alignment Committee’s plan will be sent to the VHSL Executive Committee, which will determine the final alignment plan for 2023-27 on Sept. 21. The revised alignment plan places Sherando in Region 4D along with Handley, James Wood and Millbrook.
The last time the VHSL initially placed Sherando in Class 5 in its initial alignment plan came in 2016. In that situation, Sherando showed that the school’s ADM (average daily membership) enrollment number provided to the VHSL by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) was incorrect.
The VHSL supported Sherando’s appeal, which was heard last week, based on Sherando’s investigation into ADM numbers this time around as well.
Sherando coordinator of student activities Jason Barbe said the VHSL used to look at student data for grades 9-12 to establish school ADM numbers, but that changed this year to grades 9-11. Sherando’s March 31 grades 9-11 ADM as listed by the VHSL is 1,215, but multiple education websites have Sherando listed with a 9-12 student enrollment of 1,566. Barbe noted that there’s a dramatic difference between actual student enrollment and the ADM number of all schools in the state.
“Some kids that were carrying 11th-grade ADM were actually senior class members last year, which changed where we fell in the [VHSL classifications] once we were able to break down our numbers and look at everything,” Barbe said. “Since we don’t count seniors anymore, that threw our number off. When you removed students who carried an 11th-grade ADM but were actually members of our senior class, then we were under the threshold [separating Class 5 and Class 4].”
Barbe didn’t have the exact figure for the school’s updated ADM on Thursday, but it was enough to put the school in Class 4 instead of Class 5.
In July, the VHSL separated its 317 schools into six classifications (53 each in Class 2 through 6, 52 in Class 1) based on ADM figures, with Class 6 featuring the 53 largest schools. According to the March 31 ADM figures, Sherando was the second-smallest of the schools in Class 5 and Potomac Falls was the smallest (1,205) in Class 5. Matoaca was the largest in Class 4 (1,204), but Matoaca has successfully appealed to move up to Class 5.
When the VHSL released its initial alignment plan on July 30, Sherando decided to appeal because it needed more time to gather information (schools had until Aug. 8 to appeal) and because it met the criteria to appeal.
The VHSL announced on July 30 that some of the guidelines it would consider for appeals would be for schools with ADM figures that fall within one percent of the class cutoff; undue hardship on a school based on things like geography and financial issues as a result of significant transportation as well as missed class time because of significant travel; and support from the region that the school is requesting to join. Barbe said the VHSL had never announced established criteria like that before as far as providing a basis for an appeal.
Sherando’s ADM figure was within one percent of the class cutoff.
“In my opinion, establishing a criteria like that made filing an appeal, and sitting on an appeal panel, an easier game to play, because you didn’t know if you were just throwing a dart in the wall like you might have been in the past,” Barbe said.
Barbe has always said Sherando will play where it belongs, but does think it’s better to be grouped with the Winchester/Frederick County schools and other Northwestern District schools.
In terms of travel though, participating in the postseason in Region 4D compared to Region 4C will increase dramatically. Sherando actually appealed to stay in Region 4C, but stated in its meeting with the VHSL that it would open to going to Region 4D.
The 15-team Region 4D will feature the four Winchester/Frederick County schools as well as Amherst, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, E.C. Glass, George Washington, Halifax County, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Mecklenburg, Orange County and Salem. Region 4C consists of 10 schools, all in Loudoun County.
“Competition-wise, it probably is a little bit better fit for us,” said Barbe, whose regular-season schedule will still be based on playing Northwestern District and other local schools. “Geographically, leaving Region 4C, where your farthest trip was Park View [in Sterling], that was a pretty good situation we’d been in.”
